Ashlar Development Welcomes Terence Johnson as Executive Vice President Amid Expansion on Whitecap North Padre Island

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashlar Development, a real estate development and investment firm based in Dallas, is thrilled to announce a strategic addition to its executive leadership team. Ashlar Development welcomes Terence Johnson as Executive Vice President.

Johnson, a seasoned professional with nearly three decades of industry experience, will also take on the role of General Manager of Whitecap NPI in Corpus Christi, TX. In this capacity, he will lead the development efforts on all facets of the community.

“I look forward to working with this team to create an unprecedented community on the Texas Gulf Coast,” says Johnson. “There is something special about Whitecap, something that just draws you in, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Throughout his extensive career, Johnson has amassed comprehensive expertise in real estate encompassing development, architecture, vertical construction, upscale multifamily developments, and high-profile mixed-use projects. His profound industry knowledge and leadership acumen make him a valuable asset to Ashlar Development.

“We are committed to having exceptional leaders at every level of our organization,” says Steve Yetts, President of Ashlar Development. “Terence exemplifies this commitment. His innovative approaches, strong industry relationships, and impressive track record will undoubtedly enhance our team and our projects.”

With Johnson on board, Ashlar Development looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and delivering communities people love to call home.

About Ashlar Development

Headquartered in Dallas, Ashlar Development LLC is the master developer of an extensive portfolio of highly regarded and successful master-planned communities including Whitecap North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, The Groves in northeast Houston, and Wildridge in north Dallas. Ashlar is known for designing and developing innovative communities in coveted markets across Texas. Learn more at www.ashlardev.com.