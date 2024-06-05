NoOnes Virtual VISA Cards Now Available in India
Introducing the USD-denominated Virtual VISA card in India for seamless global trade
The launch of NoOnes Virtual VISA Card in India, aligns with our mission to empower people, drive financial inclusion globally and foster participation in the internet economy.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoOnes, the pioneering financial communication platform, is proud to announce the introduction of its Virtual VISA Card in India, a significant step towards facilitating global commerce.
— Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes
Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, emphasised NoOnes' commitment to connecting individuals to the global financial system. "This launch aligns with our mission to empower people, drive financial inclusion globally and foster participation in the internet economy," he stated.
The NoOnes Virtual VISA Card issued in USD, guarantees seamless compatibility and accessibility for international transactions. This expansion provides users with the ability to shop for goods and services from around the world, transcending geographical limitations.
Effective June 4th, all everyone in Indian people can access the NoOnes Virtual VISA Card by signing up for the platform.
