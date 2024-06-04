Religious organizations on Nevis hold interfaith service seeking God’s protection and guidance throughout the hurricane season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The Nevis Christian Council, the Nevis Evangelical Association, and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) recently held the annual collaborative church service dedicated to interceding for the safety and well-being of St. Kitts and Nevis throughout the hurricane season.

The interfaith service was held at the Charlestown Methodist Church under the theme “Be Still for God will Sure Defend”.

Pastor Arthur Freeman led the meditation.

“If we pray honestly I believe that God can redirect any storm that my come our way, and even if they were to come our way God is still in control of the storm…Put your trust in God. God is greater than the storms. The storm will pass.

“So let us remember to pray for God’s protection and as the Psalms say the Lord of hosts is with us. The God of Jacob is our refuge. He is our hurricane shelter.”

Reverend Mark Christmas also called on persons to look to the Lord during the hurricane season and beyond.

“As we gather in this forum to ask your protection and blessings upon us as we enter into the hurricane season for 2024…we trust you, knowing that all that we have and are belongs to you. We offer ourselves afresh in the midst of mitigating disaster and gracious God we ask your blessings as we continue in your service.”

Nevis Management Disaster Department (NDMD) Director Mr. Brian Dyer addressed the gathering and urged all to take a proactive approach to the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season as forecasters predict above-normal hurricane activity.

“I would like to encourage persons to keep up to date with weather forecasts that are issued from the St. Kitts and Nevis Meteorological Services and also information coming from the Disaster Management Offices- NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] and NDMD.

“I also encourage persons to have a battery powered radio to receive updates in the event of power outages. Develop an emergency plan for your family and also practice emergency evacuations, know where emergency centres are and the time taken to get to these emergency shelters. Secure your homes, refresh your insurance policies…and take care of the elderly and other persons who are vulnerable,” he advised.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Governor General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Disaster Management the Honourable Spencer Brand, as well as representatives of the Nevis Disaster Management Department and National Emergency Management Agency.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season spans from June 01 to November 30. Forecasters have predicted an above-normal season in 2024 with four to seven major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5, which pack winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.