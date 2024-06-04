Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell Launches Teacher Appreciation Promotion for Summer 2024
Troy, Michigan-Based Plastic Surgeon Offers Exclusive Summer Deals on Cosmetic Treatments for Teachers from June to Labor Day
We want to show our gratitude to teachers for their dedication and hard work by offering them special deals this summer, providing an opportunity to focus on their own well-being”TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Troy and a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, announces a special Teacher Appreciation promotion starting in June and running through Labor Day 2024. This initiative aims to honor teachers by offering exclusive summer deals on various cosmetic treatments and procedures at her clinic.
— Dr. DeLuca-Pytell
The teacher appreciation promotion offers teachers Botox at $10 per unit, 15% off skin care products, $100 off filler treatments, and 20% off facials. Teachers can take advantage of these offers during the summer break, a perfect time for self-care and rejuvenation. Special offers on surgeries will also be available on a case-by-case basis.
“We want to show our gratitude to teachers for their dedication and hard work by offering them special deals this summer, providing an opportunity to focus on their own well-being,” said Dr. DeLuca-Pytell.
The clinic also encourages non-teachers to inquire about summertime special offers. Like a Michigan summer, she says, these promotions won’t last long.
Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell is known for her expertise in breast and body contouring, facial rejuvenation, female intimate rejuvenation, and cosmetic surgery after weight loss. She combines art and science with compassion and understanding, ensuring a supportive cosmetic journey for all patients.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell’s website or contact her office at (248) 885-8858.
###
About Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell, MD:
Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell is a top-performing plastic surgeon based in Troy, Michigan. Her plastic surgery & med spa clinic offers a number of different procedures, including breast augmentation, facelifts, liposuction, non-surgical treatments, and labiaplasty.
Danielle DeLuca-Pytell, MD
Dr. Danielle DeLuca-Pytell
+1 248-885-8858
email us here