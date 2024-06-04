Submit Release
Fish and Game to host Free Fishing Day activities at Riley Pond in Hagerman on June 8

Have you ever wanted to learn how to fish? Or maybe you already know how to fish but don’t have the necessary equipment to get out and fish for a day? If you answered yes to either of these questions, Saturday June 8 is the day to mark on your calendar. 

Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region will be hosting a Free Fishing Day event on Saturday, June 8, at Riley Pond in Hagerman. Riley Pond is located on the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area near the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Fish and Game staff and volunteers stationed at Riley Pond with their Take Me Fishing trailer. The trailer is full of fishing equipment that will be made available, free of charge, during the event to help new anglers learn all about fishing.

