Inaugural Athletes Abroad Summit to Empower American Athletes on Global Stage
Sonny Weems playing in a basketball game with the CBA Guangdong Southern Tigers
Former NBA Player & International Women's Basketball Player Launch Sports Business Conference at UNLVLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athletes Abroad Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at equipping American athletes for success in international sports, will take place on July 15th, 2024, at the UNLV Office of Economic Development’s Black Fire Innovation Lab in Las Vegas, Nevada. This inaugural summit will provide a platform for male and female athletes to engage with industry experts, former NBA and WNBA players, and international sports thought leaders.
The summit will address the often-overlooked opportunities available to American athletes in global sports leagues such as the Euro League and the Chinese Basketball League. Dr. Tywanna Smith, co-founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit and a former international basketball star, emphasizes the importance of supporting athletes facing cultural assimilation challenges while navigating professional sports opportunities overseas. "There are more roster spots worldwide, but American players often lack the necessary support to thrive in international leagues," says Dr. Smith.
Leading the summit's player advisory panel is Sonny Weems, co-founder, former NBA player, and three-time Chinese Basketball Champion. Weems will be joined by basketball luminaries such as Euro-League Champion Kyle Hines and former WNBA star Edniesha Curry to provide invaluable insights and guidance to attendees.
"We want to empower athletes who are exploring opportunities beyond the NBA and WNBA," says Weems. "The Athletes Abroad Summit is a crucial step in providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed on the global stage."
Open to male and female athletes, as well as non-sport professionals, the summit will offer a diverse range of workshops and panel discussions. Attendees can expect to receive wisdom nuggets for career transition, mental wellness in sports, legal protection strategies, global partnership options, real estate, tech development, and more.
Another timely and unique element of the summit is an innovative NIL arrangement with UNLV to work with male and female student-athletes who will promote and attend the event. "The Athletes Abroad Summit aims to bridge the gap between American athletes and the international sports landscape," says Dr. Smith. "We're excited to provide a platform where athletes can learn, network, and ultimately thrive on a global stage."
About Athletes Abroad Summit:
The mission of the Athlete's Abroad Summit is to provide business, career, and transition support to American athletes who play sports abroad. The Athletes Abroad Summit is a pioneering event dedicated to empowering American athletes for success in international sports leagues. Co-founded by Dr. Tywanna Smith and Sonny Weems, the summit brings together industry experts, former NBA and WNBA players, and thought leaders to provide valuable insights and guidance to athletes seeking opportunities beyond domestic leagues. Many well-respected thought leaders across professional sports will headline this inaugural summit such as Luke Fedlam, Partner and Head of Sports Law at Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP; Dr. Janice L. Hilliard Founder of Hilliard Solutions; and Dr. Yolanda Brooks, Founder of Sports Life Transitions.
Sponsors of the Athletes Abroad Summit include UFC, Emmitt’s Vegas, Advance Academy, People First Partnership, The Athlete’s Nexus, WeVolv, SonnyDayz Media, and others. There are various levels of sponsorship available, including exclusive sponsor activations, live event recognition, reserved registration spots, vendor tables, and much more.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and view a private screening of Ballin’ Abroad, an award-winning international sports documentary independently produced by Smith, Weems, and Kristine McPherson.
Registration for the Athletes Abroad Summit is now open. for more information and to secure your spot, please visit: www.athletesabroadsummit.com.
Contact Kristine McPherson for more information: info@athletesabroadsummit.com (347-204-6057).
