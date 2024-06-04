ACE Thermal Systems Expands Operations in Seminole, Oklahoma, Creating Jobs and Stimulating Economic Growth

ACE Thermal Systems (formerly Enviro Systems Inc.) is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the state of Oklahoma with the award of the Quality Jobs contract. This contract, awarded by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, signifies a milestone for ACE Thermal Systems and underscores its commitment to local job creation and economic development in the region.

Over the next five years, the company anticipates it will create over 60 new jobs at its Seminole, Okla., facility, contributing to the local economy and providing additional opportunities for skilled workers in the region. ACE Thermal Systems currently employs 165 individuals at its 98,00-square-foot facility in Seminole.

“At ACE Thermal Systems, we are proud to be part of the growing community in Seminole, and we are excited to further expand our operations in the region,” said Sameer Madan, President of ACE Thermal Systems. “The award of the Quality Jobs contract reflects our ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and job creation. We look forward to welcoming new employees to our team and making a positive impact on the local and state economy.”

“ACE Thermal Systems plays an important role in our state’s aerospace and defense sector and is a great representative of the quality of companies we have operating in Oklahoma,” said Leshia Pearson, Director, ACES / Aerospace & Defense, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Through the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program, the company can continue its growth and increase the job opportunities available to those in the Seminole region.”

The expansion of ACE Thermal Systems operations is also expected to have a ripple effect in the local community, stimulating economic growth through increased consumer spending, job creation in related industries, and enhanced community development initiatives.

“We are grateful for the support of ACES, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the state of Oklahoma in recognizing the potential of ACE Thermal Systems to drive economic growth and create high-quality jobs,” added Sameer Madan. “Together, we will continue to build on our success and pursue new opportunities for innovation and advancement.”

For more information about ACE Thermal Systems and its expansion in Seminole, Oklahoma, please visit acethermalsystems.com.

About ACE Thermal Systems:

At ACE Thermal Systems (formerly Enviro Systems Inc.) design, engineers, manufactures, and supports high-performance environmental control systems (ECS) and components for extreme temperature and operating conditions and reliable everyday use.

ACE Thermal Systems is a leading provider of Vapor Cycle Systems and Environmental Control Systems in the General Aviation Industry, centered mainly on business jets, helicopters, and personal/private aerospace. With a focus on cutting-edge innovation, quality, and sustainability, ACE Thermal Systems is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the communities it serves.