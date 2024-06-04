Crafting Creativity: Meet the cast of children's TV series 'Pop Paper City'
I was so excited when I first saw the artwork It was like nothing I had ever seen before, it was completely stunning I love working with great actors, witnessing magic in the studio!”DORSET, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind Pop Paper City is thrilled to unveil a behind-the-scenes cast video showcasing the exceptional young talent who bring this enchanting preschool series to life. With a diverse cast of children and the esteemed actor Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, Christopher Robin), this behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into the making of the vibrant, captivating preschool series.
Celebrating Young Stars
The heart of Pop Paper City lies with its vibrant characters, voiced by talented young actors. Eden Gough brings the playful Plom to life, joined by Sadie Sweet as thoughtful Phoebe, Rohan Boucher as quirky Hooper, Hannah Silverman as feisty Mae-Mae and Fly, and Taran Beyer as sweet Zip. The dedication and passion these children bring to their roles are truly inspiring.
Creator and Series Director Georgina Hurcombe shares, "it was wonderful working with the cast and seeing them grow in confidence. I always chuckle when thinking about Taran, who was just 5 years old when he auditioned for Zip! Can you imagine being on the planet for just 5 years and suddenly being a star of a 52-episode kids’ series?"
Nick Mohammed as Helping Hand
Renowned actor and comedian Nick Mohammed voices Helping Hand, the friend and guardian to the paper characters in Pop Paper City. Helping Hand is an expert in crafts, guiding his paper friends through their creative adventures.
A Collaborative Effort
Voice director Dom Boucher, from The Sound Company (Peppa Pig, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit), speaks about the experience, “I was so excited when I first saw the artwork coming through with the characters and the beautiful designs… I couldn't believe it. It was like nothing I had ever seen before, it was completely stunning… and right from that moment I just wanted to be involved with it. I love working with great actors, that's a thrill for me. When I can witness something happening in the room that feels like magic, it's a little bit of a privilege to witness sometimes what goes on in the studio. It's hard to describe how it feels to watch something that you put so much work into. This was the product of a year and a half worth of work. To finally be able to sit down and watch it stand up alongside all the other amazing content on Milkshake! (Channel 5 UK) I'm so happy to see it, it's brilliant!
Georgina Hurcombe creator and Director of the series adds, "A big thank you to the children and the guardians for their support throughout the series. The children were a delight to work with, and it's wonderful to give them the limelight they deserve. Often, when children voice animated characters, their efforts go unseen, so it's lovely to share this behind-the-scenes insight."
Inspiration for Future Talent
Assistant Director Connie Kucani, who sat in on many of the voice recording sessions, played a crucial role in the production alongside Dom Boucher within the voice recording sessions, Georgina Hurcombe states: "Producing such a large series, over 9.5 hours of screen time, is always a massive team effort," Hurcombe notes. "We hope this cast video acts as inspiration to other young people who might want to get into acting or voice-over work. For many of the cast, this was their first big role. we are all so incredibly proud of them all."
Global Reach and Local Pride
Pop Paper City is distributed by Aardman and is airing globally. The series has been sold to 177 territories worldwide to broadcasters such as Milkshake! in the UK, CBeebies, HBO, ABC Australia, and many more. The series was produced with the help of the British Film Institute. The series is produced in Dorset and is the first children's animated series to come out of the region.
The Future:
Pop Paper City team members are currently developing a feature film, expanding the enchanting world of the series onto the big screen. Additionally, an array of merchandise and licensing opportunities are set to launch in 2024.
