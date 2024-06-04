June Officially Recognized as Portuguese Heritage Month on the National Day Calendar

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portuguese-American Leadership Council of the United States (PALCUS) is thrilled to announce that June has been officially recognized as Portuguese Heritage Month on the National Day Calendar. This monumental recognition highlights the significant contributions and rich cultural heritage of the Portuguese-American community across the nation.

The designation of June as Portuguese Heritage Month is a celebration of the vibrant culture, traditions, and history of Portugal and its diaspora. Throughout the month, various events and activities will take place to honor the Portuguese influence in the United States, from traditional music and dance performances to culinary festivals and historical exhibitions.

Portuguese immigrants and their descendants have played a crucial role in the development and enrichment of American society. From the early explorers who navigated the seas to the entrepreneurs, artists, and public servants who contribute to our communities today, the Portuguese-American story is one of resilience, innovation, and cultural pride.

PALCUS has been at the forefront of advocating for the recognition and celebration of Portuguese heritage. As a national organization, PALCUS works tirelessly to promote the interests of Portuguese-Americans and ensure that their contributions are acknowledged and celebrated. The official recognition of Portuguese Heritage Month is a testament to the hard work and dedication of PALCUS and its supporters.

"This recognition is a significant milestone for the Portuguese-American community," said Katherine Soares, Chairperson of PALCUS. "We are proud to see the rich heritage of Portugal celebrated and acknowledged on a national level. This month provides an opportunity for all Americans to learn about and appreciate the unique cultural contributions of the Portuguese-American community."

To learn more about the events and activities planned for Portuguese Heritage Month, please visit the PALCUS website at https://palcus.org/ or the National Day Calendar at https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/.

About PALCUS:

The Portuguese-American Leadership Council of the United States (PALCUS) is a national organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of the Portuguese-American community. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, PALCUS works to ensure that the contributions of Portuguese-Americans are recognized and celebrated.