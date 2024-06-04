Attorney General Jackley Welcomes Officers To Dedicated Tribal Law Enforcement Training Session

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 3, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Monday welcomed 23 officers, including 11 tribal law enforcement officers, to the state’s first-ever tribal enforcement specific training session.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Jackley in April announced the first-ever tribal-prioritized basic certification course to be held in South Dakota. In the past, a handful of tribal officers trained in South Dakota while the majority of tribal law enforcement officers received their training in New Mexico, meaning they had to be away from their families.

Monday was the first full day of training. The 11 tribal officers selected for the training are from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe. The other 12 members consist of officers from other non-tribal law enforcement agencies.

“Providing consistent training for Tribal, State, Sheriffs, and City Police better ensures public safety across South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The relationships and trust formed during the training is extremely valuable.”

Class members are required to complete the 13-week course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies such as the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the state Game, Fish and Parks Department from across the state.

“This special training is possible with the support of Governor Noem, U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell, the BIA and state and local enforcement for providing instructors to help with the Special Law Enforcement Commission component of the training course,” said Attorney General Jackley.

-30-