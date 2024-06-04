The TMS Center of New Jersey Introduces NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Adolescent Depression Treatment

The TMS Center of New Jersey has been treating adults with depression since 2010 and now offers adolescent treatment

TINTON FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TMS Center of New Jersey, a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services since 2010, proudly introduces FDA-clear NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for adolescents battling major depressive disorder (MDD). This milestone marks the clearance of NeuroStar's cutting-edge technology by the FDA and reinforces The TMS Center of New Jersey's commitment to innovative mental health solutions.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, developed by Neuronetics, is a revolutionary non-pharmacological approach to treating depression through TMS technology. Unlike conventional antidepressants, NeuroStar targets depression at its root by delivering focused magnetic pulses to reactivate dormant synapses in the brain. This technique, comparable to MRI technology, facilitates the restoration of normal brain function without medication. This treatment has been approved for adults since 2008.

"At The TMS Center of New Jersey, we have been dedicated to providing effective, non-invasive solutions for depression since 2010. The FDA clearance of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a significant milestone in our journey to offer the latest advancements in mental health care," says Dr. David Sikowitz, Founder and CEO of The TMS Center of New Jersey.

During NeuroStar treatment sessions, patients undergo a cushioned “figure-8” coil placement against the head, administering magnetic pulses to the brain's mood-regulating areas. Sessions typically last 19 minutes per day, during which patients remain awake and alert.

The TMS Center of New Jersey is committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of NeuroStar therapy for adolescent patients. Real-world data, collected through our proprietary platform, demonstrates significant improvements in depression severity among treated adolescents. This data, along with clinical evidence from published literature, has led to FDA clearance for NeuroStar as a safe and effective adjunct to antidepressant therapy for adolescents aged 15 to 21 in addition to the adult population that we already treat.

###

About The TMS Center of New Jersey

The TMS Center of New Jersey was the first TMS provider in Monmouth County and the entire Jersey Shore to introduce Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation as a revolutionary new FDA-approved treatment for Depression. We were established in early 2010 shortly after TMS therapy received FDA approval for treating Major Depressive Disorder. We were excited to introduce this cutting edge technology to the Jersey Shore. Since that time, we have performed thousands of treatments providing our patients with often times dramatic relief from the despair of depression.

About Neurostar:

https://www.thetmscenterofnj.com/tms-therapy/neurostar-efficacy/

https://www.thetmscenterofnj.com/tms-therapy/neurostar-safety/

https://www.medtechdive.com/news/neuronetics-fda-clearance-neurostar-adolescents-depression/711453/