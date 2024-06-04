Network Science and Intertec Systems Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption for the UAE Market
Network Science and Intertec Systems partner to enhance adoption of AI & Deep Tech solutions in UAE, driving business transformation and innovation for clients.
Our collaboration with Network Science marks a milestone in our journey to deliver innovative solutions to clients. Together, we are poised to redefine possibilities for businesses in UAE.”DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science, a leading AI & Deep Tech Innovation Accelerator, and Intertec Systems, a renowned provider of advanced technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration positions Network Science as the AI and Deep Tech Innovation partner to Intertec systems, underlining a shared commitment to drive business transformation and empower clients with the latest in AI and Deep Tech advancements.
— Naresh Kothari, Managing Director and Founder of Intertec Systems
Through this partnership, Network Science will leverage its extensive expertise in AI/ Gen AI and Deep Tech to enhance Intertec Systems' already robust portfolio of technology solutions. The alliance will help enterprises in building an AI-first mindset and will partner with them in their AI adoption journey.
"We are thrilled to partner with Intertec Systems, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence," said Sandy Hardikar, CEO of Network Science. Intertec Systems' extensive market reach and deep understanding of regional and industry-specific challenges complement Network Science's AI & Deep Tech prowess, creating a synergy that promises to bring about a new era of business transformation. The partnership will focus on developing and deploying AI-driven use cases that address critical business challenges, from operational efficiency and customer experience to data analytics and automation."
"Naresh Kothari, Managing Director and Founder of Intertec Systems, commented, "Our collaboration with Network Science marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Network Science's expertise in AI, GenAI and Deep Tech will enable us to offer even more innovative and impactful solutions, driving growth and success for our clients in the digital age. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to not only advancing the field of AI and Deep Tech but also ensuring these transformative technologies are accessible and beneficial to all. Together, we are poised to redefine what's possible for UAE businesses."
The partnership is set to kick off with several joint initiatives, including co-developed AI solutions, AI 101 workshops, and thought leadership events aimed at educating and equipping businesses for the future.
For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit Network Science's website (www.networkscience.ai) and Intertec Systems' (www.intertecsystems.com) website.
About Network Science
Network Science is at the forefront of AI and Deep Tech Innovation. Through bold innovation and deep collaboration, supported by 400+ AI / Deep Tech use cases, Network Science is empowering businesses to develop an AI – first mindset, achieving sustainable competitive advantage and making a meaningful global impact.
About Intertec Systems
Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India since its inception in 1991. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centres and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com.
Rakshanda Bhardwaj
Intertec Systems
+971 4-447-9444
rakshanda.bhardwaj@intertecsys.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X