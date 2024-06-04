Ci2 Advisors Introduces Advanced Communication and Collaboration for Product Management and Product Marketing Professionals

New offering, developed in collaboration with former top-rated Pragmatic Institute instructors, drives critical communication and productivity improvements for product teams

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ci2 Advisors, LLC , a consulting and behavioral change company, today announced the general availability of a new solution designed specifically for product management and product marketing teams. Developed in collaboration with top-rated Pragmatic Institute instructors Richard Nutinsky and Stacey Weber, the program equips product teams with advanced communication and collaboration skills to connect more effectively with their external and internal customers.



Titled Transforming Critical Product Conversations, the new training is based on the latest research in neuroscience and behavioral economics. It enables participants to gain a deeper understanding of stakeholder needs and engage them in ways that inspire action. It has been in Beta for the last four months.

“Companies that make and sell products rely on their product management and marketing teams’ ability to connect with and understand their markets,” said John Geraci, founder and CEO of Ci2 Advisors. “This is particularly challenging today, where digital transformation is accelerating the need for new products and services. At the same time, digital media and remote work have left product teams more isolated and less connected with those key constituents.”

Ci2 Advisors’ expertise is in making leaders, teams and their ecosystem more connected and productive. Using its Dynamic Relationship Model™ and business storytelling, the company’s solutions help individuals and teams build stronger personal connections and communicate clearly and authentically to achieve better team, customer and revenue outcomes.

Transforming Critical Product Conversations builds on these capabilities to help product professionals increase their impact and understanding by:

learning to understand external and internal customers at a deeper level to build specialized stories that create more effective relationships and increase receptivity to new product ideas

reinforcing the power of authentic communication to reduce friction, increase collaboration and drive more value for customers and more revenue for the business

“Product management and product marketing are among a select list of roles where success depends entirely on other people such as engineering, R&D, sales, corporate marketing and customer success,” said Nutinsky, Ci2 board advisor, solution co-collaborator, and Pragmatic Institute’s only Master Instructor when he was there. “By helping product professionals connect more effectively with the rest of the organization, we believe we can enhance everything they do.”

“If product professionals only take one training this year, this should be their choice,” said Weber, solution co-collaborator and former Pragmatic Institute instructor and content developer. “We don’t tell people what their job is—rather, this course cultivates skills that will enhance their ability to connect with their customers, understand their markets, and inspire their teams. It increases their impact in every aspect of their roles.”

Initially, Transforming Critical Product Conversations will be available exclusively via open enrollment online workshops. The training consists of three separate sessions, spread over three days, providing the opportunity for attendees to put what they learn in the workshop into action. The first workshop takes place:

June 24, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

June 25, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

June 26 10:00 a.m. – Noon ET



Registration is available here. Ci2 Advisors also plans to make the offering available to businesses on-site later this year.

“At Pragmatic Institute, Rich and Stacey were the best of the best and they worked with hundreds of enterprise software and services companies to transform and elevate their product management processes,” said Geraci. “They understand the unique challenges product management and product marketing professionals face and we’re thrilled to bring this new offering to market to help product teams improve their productivity and effectiveness.”

About Ci2 Advisors, LLC

Ci2 Advisors improves business success by transforming the way people connect and communicate in the modern workplace. As former operating executives, we’ve observed the dramatic changes in the workplace where people are less connected, more pressed for time, and overloaded with information. This creates friction and impedes growth and change. Our solutions help businesses increase productivity and performance by simultaneously improving two human dynamics – relationships and communication. Organizations work with us to gain alignment and inspire action in their most important external and internal relationships. The results are increased speed of execution, higher internal and external customer satisfaction, and improved business outcomes. For more information, visit https://ci2advisors.com/ .

Press Contact: Tim Walsh for Ci2 Advisors 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com