Jay Sean Releases "Piche Piche" Featuring Jai Dhir as the Second Single from His Forthcoming Album "Last Call"

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British-born international superstar and cultural icon Jay Sean just dropped a new single that promises to be a game-changer in the music industry. "Piche Piche," featuring Jai Dhir, is the second single from Jay Sean's highly anticipated album, "Last Call”. This unique track showcases Jay Sean's signature style, seamlessly blending Punjabi, Hindi, and English into one captivating record.



"Piche Piche" is an R&B song that only Jay Sean could deliver. It is a classic, flirty track co-written by Eric Bellinger, and co-produced by Sean Cook, the mastermind behind Shaboozey's global hit "A Bar Song."

This single is the second project to debut from 3AM Entertainment, the recently announced record label under Virgin Records co-founded by Jay Sean, producer/executive Jeremy Skaller, and Partner at Range Media Partners, Jared Cotter. “Piche Piche” follows the release of "Heartless,” the album’s first single featuring the up-and-coming Punjabi hitmaker Ikky. Additional singles and a full album featuring several other South Asian artists will follow. 3AM Entertainment represents artists from the South Asian diaspora, regardless of genre.

“Piche Piche is a song like no other. We organically blended so many different genres into a record that sounds truly unique. It gives the feel of 90s/2000s R&B, whilst featuring a Hindi rap verse and Punjabi hook, all riding over a drill beat,” said Jay Sean. “I have been so lucky to work with a supremely gifted team on this album. I wrote part of the track in Mumbai with Jai Dhir, who is incredibly talented. Initial production was done in India by Riz and Soham, and then was completed in LA by Sean Cooke. Writing with one of my favorite R&B artists, Eric Bellinger, was very special and I know the result is a single that people are going to love.”

Jay Sean is currently on tour in the UK, performing to sold-out crowds in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. His return to the stage has been met with a prodigious response from fans, underscoring the hype around the ascension of South Asian artists and music in the global music scene.

Fans can listen to "Piche Piche" on all major streaming platforms to get a taste of what to expect from "Last Call," slated for release later this year.

About Jay Sean and 3AM Entertainment:

3AM Entertainment is a record label under Virgin Music Group, founded by British-born international superstar and cultural icon Jay Sean, who took the US pop culture market by storm in the mid-2000s; producer/executive Jeremy Skaller; and Partner at Range Media Partners, Jared Cotter. 3AM Entertainment was created to support artists from the South Asian diaspora on their journey to becoming global stars. Along with Virgin Music Group, Range Media Partners has partnered with 3AM Entertainment, joining them in their mission to change the mainstream music landscape and create more opportunity and representation for South Asian artists in the music industry and in popular culture, regardless of their genre.

Jay Sean’s career has spanned nearly 20 years. In addition to being the first Indian artist and the first South Asian artist in history to achieve a Number One on Billboard’s charts, he is also the first Indian artist and South Asian artist to land a Number One Latin single on Billboard; the first Indian artist and South Asian artist to perform on Top of the Pops; and the first British Asian artist to have simultaneous Top 10 Billboard singles in the U.S.