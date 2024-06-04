Leading Registrar Porkbun Partners with it.com Domains to Meet the Surging Demand for Tech-Related Domains
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A provider of innovative domains for the technology industry, it.com Domains, announced a partnership with Porkbun, one of the largest and fastest-growing domain registrars globally. This collaboration will serve the worldwide IT community by offering accessible and brandable .it.com domain names for startups, developers and tech companies looking to establish a cutting-edge online presence.
The IT services market is estimated at around $1.2 trillion in 2024. It is expected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% during 2024-2029. Given this, the popularity of IT-focused domains is rapidly growing, with technology businesses increasingly selecting new extensions to brand themselves and showcase their technical expertise.
The availability of it.com domains on Porkbun will further fuel the trend, providing more memorable options for IT companies aiming to stand out online. The .it.com extension combines the power of the .com brand with the popular "it" modifier to offer domains suited for today's IT products, services and businesses.
Porkbun, called one of the top domain registrars in 2024 by Forbes, has made a name for itself by offering a straightforward and fast interface for end users and experienced remarkable growth since its founding in 2014. The .it.com registry, launched in 2021, has found rapid success among IT businesses as well as Italian and marketing companies capitalizing on the call-to-action possibilities. The company has countless premium domain names available, such as "do.it.com" or "grab.it.com".
"Partnering with an innovative, customer-focused registrar like Porkbun is a strategic move to increase adoption of our .it.com domains among the global IT community," said Joe Alagna, Director of Sales at it.com Domains. "Their user-friendly platform and commitment to value align perfectly with our goal of providing catchy, high-quality domains for technology products and services worldwide."
Andrew Merriam, COO at Porkbun.com, stated, "Porkbun.com is proud to offer it.com domains to our customer base. We are known for providing incredible value and customer service and so offering as many domains as feasible helps us serve customer demands. It's hard to overstate the value of a recognizable suffix like .com and so .it.com domains expand available domain inventory and consumer choices in a novel way that people understand. Both US audiences and global audiences recognize .com domains and third-level extensions so we believe that .it.com is well-positioned to grow with us at Porkbun.com."
it.com Domains Ltd will continue developing strategic partnerships to make its domains increasingly accessible to businesses of all sizes worldwide.
Press Office
The IT services market is estimated at around $1.2 trillion in 2024. It is expected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% during 2024-2029. Given this, the popularity of IT-focused domains is rapidly growing, with technology businesses increasingly selecting new extensions to brand themselves and showcase their technical expertise.
The availability of it.com domains on Porkbun will further fuel the trend, providing more memorable options for IT companies aiming to stand out online. The .it.com extension combines the power of the .com brand with the popular "it" modifier to offer domains suited for today's IT products, services and businesses.
Porkbun, called one of the top domain registrars in 2024 by Forbes, has made a name for itself by offering a straightforward and fast interface for end users and experienced remarkable growth since its founding in 2014. The .it.com registry, launched in 2021, has found rapid success among IT businesses as well as Italian and marketing companies capitalizing on the call-to-action possibilities. The company has countless premium domain names available, such as "do.it.com" or "grab.it.com".
"Partnering with an innovative, customer-focused registrar like Porkbun is a strategic move to increase adoption of our .it.com domains among the global IT community," said Joe Alagna, Director of Sales at it.com Domains. "Their user-friendly platform and commitment to value align perfectly with our goal of providing catchy, high-quality domains for technology products and services worldwide."
Andrew Merriam, COO at Porkbun.com, stated, "Porkbun.com is proud to offer it.com domains to our customer base. We are known for providing incredible value and customer service and so offering as many domains as feasible helps us serve customer demands. It's hard to overstate the value of a recognizable suffix like .com and so .it.com domains expand available domain inventory and consumer choices in a novel way that people understand. Both US audiences and global audiences recognize .com domains and third-level extensions so we believe that .it.com is well-positioned to grow with us at Porkbun.com."
it.com Domains Ltd will continue developing strategic partnerships to make its domains increasingly accessible to businesses of all sizes worldwide.
Press Office
it.com Domains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram