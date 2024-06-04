Sage Announces New Native-Cloud Innovations in Sage Estimating

Sage Estimating further streamlines the estimating process with cloud-enabled collaboration and advanced bid analysis capabilities

ATLANTA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the construction industry, today announces the addition of new native-cloud innovations for bid leveling, collaboration, and insight in Sage Estimating, the most widely used cost estimating solution in the industry. Sage Estimating streamlines the estimating process, increases accuracy, and helps construction businesses win more jobs at the right price.



Sage Estimating’s new Sage BidMatrix native-cloud platform enables estimating teams to level bids, collaborate, and gain insights. The solution helps estimators effectively manage the chaotic nature of the subcontractor selection process. Sage BidMatrix makes it easy to compare subcontractor bids, evaluate project risks, and optimize bid strategies for greater success.

In addition, a new modern, easy-to-use web interface with powerful slice-and-dice capabilities, as well as the ability to leverage industry standard BI tools like Power BI, enables customers to analyze and gain insight from having all their estimating data centralized in the cloud.

“To win more work and ensure the profitability of every project, construction professionals must build estimates with greater speed and precision than ever before,” says Julie Adams, Senior Vice President, Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “For over 30 years, top construction companies have trusted Sage Estimating. With the addition of real-time collaboration, deep bid analysis capabilities, and robust reporting and analytics on a scalable native-cloud platform, we are poised to deliver more innovations that take Sage Estimating customers into the future.”

Doran Contractors, a general contracting and construction management company, has projects with upwards of 100 different numbers coming in from subcontractors, making analysis and closing a bid daunting. They have attributed some of their big wins to Sage Estimating’s strength during the closing.

“There is nothing out there like Sage Estimating with Sage BidMatrix. This solution gives us the confidence we need to tackle any project head-on, providing reliable solutions that other software simply can’t match,” says Jason Hyland, Estimator at Doran Contractors. “Excel is great, but there is a lot that can go wrong. I looked for something similar to Sage Estimating for a few years, and in my opinion, there is nothing close to it.”

Sage Estimating’s new native cloud innovations, along with all of Sage’s industry-leading solutions, are available now from authorized Sage resellers, the largest and most experienced partner network in the industry. Learn more about Sage Estimating here. For more information about Sage construction solutions, visit SageCRE.com.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.



About Sage Construction and Real Estate

For over 50 years Construction companies have turned to Sage for their Finance, Preconstruction, and Operations needs. With over 50,000 customers and the largest partner network in the industry, Sage is well known for being the most trusted provider of innovative and dependable business management software. Whether you are a small residential contractor, or a large commercial builder, you can trust that Sage has the right solution for your business. For more information, visit SageCRE.com.