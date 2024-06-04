An Overview of the E-Learning Market Dynamics: Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030

E-learning Market Size

The Online Certification and Professional Course segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e learning market was valued at $197.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $840.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study highlights the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

E-learning, short for electronic learning, refers to the use of electronic technologies to access educational curricula outside of a traditional classroom. In most cases, it refers to a course, program, or degree delivered completely online. E-learning is utilized in various contexts, including corporate training, higher education, K-12 education, and personal skill development. It has become increasingly popular due to advancements in technology and the growing demand for flexible learning options.

Key Takeaways:

• The increase in demand for remote learning among educational institutions is expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

• The growing incorporation of AI and machine learning in e-learning platforms is predicted to bring new opportunities for the market.

• The increase in demand for mobile learning is expected to fuel the growth of the landscape in the future.

Recent Developments in the Market:

• Gamification: Incorporating game elements into e-learning platforms is becoming a new trend in this field. This is expected to enhance engagement and motivation among aspirants. Features such as rewards, points, badges, and leaderboards make learning more interactive and enjoyable.

• Microlearning: This trend involves short and focused learning modules that can be accessed on-demand, fitting into busy schedules and catering to the need for just-in-time learning.

• Virtual and Augmented Reality: Nowadays, VR and AR technologies are creating immersive learning environments, particularly in fields requiring hands-on practice, such as medical training and technical skills.

• Mobile Learning: Increasing emphasis on mobile-friendly platforms, allowing learners to access content anytime, anywhere, using smartphones and tablets.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

The e-learning market is expected to witness prominent growth due to the increase in the demand for remote learning across many educational institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This influenced the growth of e-learning platforms among educational institutes to deliver education and training for individuals. Furthermore, the rise in the use of AI and machine learning in e-learning platforms to offer customized content based on students’ needs and analyze vast amounts of data to analyze patterns and trends to optimize and improve learning experiences. In addition, the increase in the demand for e-learning platforms among leading corporations to offer training and educational programs is predicted to create wide growth opportunities for the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

The global e-learning market is categorized into different segments based on provider, deployment model, course, and end-user. Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to the growth in acceptance of cloud-based e-learning services. However, based on provider, the content segment held the dominant share in 2020 due to the rise in digitization among the public and private sectors. By end-user, the academic segment is predicted to gain the maximum market share due to the widespread adoption of e- learning in schools, colleges, and universities around the world.

Regional Analysis:

The industry is also evaluated across different regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region gathered the highest revenue in 2020, with around two-fifths of the total market share, due to rising demand for distance learning. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 17.4% during the 2021-2030 period due to the development of web applications and cloud-based platforms in the region.

Competitive Scenario:

• SAP SE

• Adobe

• Oracle Corporation

• Aptara Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Articulate Global, LLC

• D2L Corporation

• CERTPOINT

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

