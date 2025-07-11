Odor Sensor Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031, Report

The odor sensor market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The multiodor sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor industry, with $1,000.5 million in 2021.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Odor Sensor Market by Sensor Type, Instrument Type, Application Areas, End Use Industry, And Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," The odor sensor market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.Odor sensors are devices designed to detect and quantify the presence of specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air. They use various technologies such as metal oxide semiconductors, quartz crystal microbalance, and electronic noses to identify and measure the concentration of target odors. Odor sensors are used in applications such as environmental monitoring, food safety and quality control, industrial process control, and medical diagnosis.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16607 Odor sensors can be classified into two main types: conducting polymer sensors and metal oxide sensors. Conducting polymer sensors are based on the principle of changes in electrical conductivity in response to exposure to target odors, while metal oxide sensors use changes in electrical resistance to detect odor compounds. There are also other types of odor sensors, such as piezoelectric sensors and surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensors, that use different physical phenomena to detect odor compounds. The choice of an odor sensor depends on factors such as the target odor, the desired detection range, the operating environment, and cost considerations.Odor sensors play a crucial role in various fields such as agriculture, water treatment, and air quality monitoring. In agriculture, odor sensors can be used to detect and quantify harmful gases emitted from livestock farms, which can be harmful to both human health and the environment. In water treatment, odor sensors can be used to monitor the quality of drinking water and to ensure that it is free from any unpleasant odors. In air quality monitoring, odor sensors can be used to detect and quantify the presence of hazardous air pollutants that can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.The market for odor sensors is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increased awareness of air pollution and its negative effects on health, an increase in demand for smart homes and building automation, and a rise in concerns about food safety and quality management. In addition, during the forecast period, significant possibilities for the expansion of the odor sensor market are anticipated from the rise in applications in healthcare and medical diagnosis. However, some of the market growth restraints for odor sensors during the forecast period are their high cost and technological limitations in emerging economies.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16607 On the basis of sensor type, the chemical sensors segment was the highest contributor to the odor sensor market analysis n 2021. On the basis of instrument type, the multiodor sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. On the basis of application areas, the medical diagnosis segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. On the basis of the end-use industry, the healthcare segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific remains a significant participant in the odor sensor market.According to Himanshu Jangra, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics, at Allied Market Research, “The odor sensor market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to rise in awareness of air pollution and its negative healthcare effects, rising demand for smart home and building automation, growing demand for food safety and quality control which will help propel the market positively during the forecast.”KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe chemical sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor market trends.The multiodor sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor industry, with $1,000.5 million in 2021.The medical diagnosis and air control and environmental monitoring segments collectively accounted for around 53.8% of the odor sensor market share in 2021.The healthcare segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor market growth, with $382.0 million in 2021.Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $676.8 million in 2021.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c0b5ce5e785d08505e364aa1fe671835 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:IoT Sensor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-sensors-market-A13095 3D LiDAR Sensor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-lidar-sensor-market-A11619 3D Sensor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3D-Sensor-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.