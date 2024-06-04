National Workshop on Data Analytics and AI for Bhutan Customs

From May 13 to 17, 2024, the World Customs Organization (WCO), under the WCO BACUDA Project framework, conducted a comprehensive workshop on Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Bhutan Customs in Paro, Bhutan. This initiative aimed to contribute to the modernization of Bhutan Customs' operations and enhance their analytical capabilities through advanced data-driven techniques.

The primary objectives of the workshop were to introduce participants to methods of analyzing data and using AI in risk analysis, raise awareness of the benefits of data analytics, identify data sources and ensure high data quality for Customs operations, and build capacities for evidence-based decision making.

Participants engaged in a series of presentations and practical sessions covering various topics, including the fundamentals and benefits of data analytics and advanced data analytics solutions utilizing machine learning algorithms.

The workshop featured practical sessions on Python programming for data preprocessing, validation, and cleansing, as well as discussions on data ethics and the global legal landscape related to AI. Practical sessions focused on BACUDA project algorithms, such as LITE DATE for fraud detection and AI HS for HS code analysis. An exercise on performing an AI ethical assessment was also conducted.

Throughout the workshop, participants explored real-world applications of data analytics and AI through presentations from other WCO Members. Notably, the Korea Customs Service shared its data analytics use cases and talent-nurturing programmes, while a BACUDA Scholar from Mongolia presented on the application of data analytics within her administration. A BACUDA Scholar who co-facilitated the workshop demonstrated a use case in Sri Lanka, which involved the development of a data visualization and revenue prediction application for Sri Lanka Customs as a result of the BACUDA Scholarship Programme.

WCO representatives and Bhutan Customs officials emphasized the importance of continuous self-assessment and upskilling in the field of data analytics, as well as effective problem definition and goal setting. The WCO reiterated its commitment to supporting Bhutan Customs in their data analytics journey, highlighting the need for sustained effort and the cultivation of domestic data talent.

The workshop was deemed a resounding success, marking a milestone in the journey of integrating AI and data analytics into Bhutan Customs' operations.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org