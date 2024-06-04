Smith Thompson Home Security and Alarm San Antonio Highlights the Benefits of Using a Perimeter Alarm System

Smith Thompson Home Security & Alarm, a leading provider of home security systems in San Antonio, emphasize the benefits & security provided by perimeter alarms

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Thompson Home Security and Alarm, a leading provider of home security systems in San Antonio, emphasizes the significant benefits and security enhancements provided by effective perimeter alarm systems. With a reputation for reliability and excellence since 1978, Smith Thompson continues to innovate in the realm of home and business security.

Benefits of Using a Perimeter Alarm

Early Warning of Suspicious Activity: One of the primary benefits of a perimeter alarm system is the early warning it provides. This early detection can be crucial in preventing potential intrusions or illegal activities, giving homeowners precious time to react.

Visual Deterrent Effect: Visible cameras and security equipment can deter would-be intruders from attempting to breach a property. The presence of security measures often discourages criminals from targeting a protected home.

Child Safety: For families with children, perimeter alarms can be configured to alert parents if a child exits the house or enters restricted areas, such as a gated pool area, thereby enhancing child safety.

Insurance Benefits: Many insurance companies offer discounts for homes with enhanced security measures, such as perimeter alarms and CCTV systems. These discounts can lead to significant savings on homeowner’s insurance premiums.

Additional Ways to Protect The Perimeter

In addition to a central alarm system, Smith Thompson recommends several proactive measures to secure a property:

Survey The Perimeter:

Conduct a thorough survey of the property’s perimeter.

Identify all doors, gates, windows, and points of entry.

Measure and evaluate fencing and walls for climbing risks.

Note locations of utilities or drain pipes that could be used for climbing.

Secure Walls and Fences:

Climb-Resistant Fencing: Use fencing that is difficult to climb instead of chain-link fencing.

Wall Toppers: Install physical deterrents like spikes or rollers to prevent climbing.

Anti-Climb Paint: Apply a special paint that remains slippery and deters climbing.

Secure Rooflines: Address any low eaves or accessible roof areas that could be targeted by intruders.

Secure Doors, Windows, and Other Access Points:

Ensure all doors, gates, and windows are properly locked and monitored by the alarm system.

Pay attention to all windows, regardless of size, to prevent them from becoming easy access points.

About Smith Thompson Home Security and Alarm

Smith Thompson Home Security and Alarm has been a trusted name in the home security industry since 1978. Based in San Antonio, TX, we provide reliable, contract-free home security solutions with a focus on excellent customer service. Our advanced alarm monitoring and home security systems ensure that families and assets are protected 24/7.

Contact Us

To learn more about our security solutions and how we can help you protect homes and businesses, visit our website at Smith Thompson Home Security or contact us at info@smiththompson.com.