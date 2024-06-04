FDH Aero Integrates BTC Electronic Components Into Its Electronics Division

BTC is a leading supplier of connectors, interconnect accessories and wire harness assemblies to the military and commercial aerospace industries.

COMMERCE, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announces its brand BTC Electronic Components, LLC (“BTC”) has become an integrated part of FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero team focused solely on serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs.



The inclusion of BTC within FDH Electronics is the latest development in FDH Aero’s enterprise-wide commitment to simplify procurement for the aerospace and defense industries. Former BTC President Paul Moseley has immediately transitioned to the role of Executive Vice President, Value-Added Services – FDH Electronics.

“All of us at BTC are excited for this opportunity to join forces with our colleagues at FDH Electronics, which is not only the fastest growing distributor of electronic components in the mil-aero market, but arguably the most reliable when it comes to quality, service and delivery,” said Moseley. “We look forward to having this opportunity to better serve our military and commercial customers who look to us for the highest quality and the most reliable interconnect products and solutions in the market today.”

FDH Aero acquired BTC in 2019. Since the acquisition, BTC has been an integral part of the FDH team, providing the company with a distributor of high-performance connectors and accessories focused on aerospace, military and industrial end markets.

“This announcement represents a pivotal moment for our FDH Electronics team as we continue to enhance our service, quality, and supply chain excellence under a unified name and support system,” said FDH Electronics President Mitch Enright. “Our focus on creating a singular electronics division with specialized teams will only serve to reinforce the value we offer to our customers and supplier partners.”

