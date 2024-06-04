Official List of 2024 Vega Digital Awards: Season 1 Winners Released

2024 Vega Digital Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 Vega Digital Awards S2 Call for Entries

The 2024 Vega Digital Awards has concluded its highly anticipated first competitive season of the year, announcing its prestigious list of official winners.

In this era of rapid digital transformation, witnessing the resilience and creativity of our industry's pioneers is truly uplifting.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Vega Digital Awards has concluded its highly anticipated first competitive season of the year, announcing its prestigious list of official winners. Recognizing outstanding achievements in digital media from around the world, the digital marketing and website awards received an impressive tally of over 1,200 submissions from 29 countries across diverse categories.

The Vega Digital Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), celebrates the visionary efforts of digital content creators who forge new paths in a dynamic landscape. “In this era of rapid digital transformation, witnessing the resilience and creativity of our industry's pioneers is truly uplifting,” remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “My warmest congratulations to the winners for their ground-breaking achievements, illuminating the path of digital innovation with their remarkable works.”

To maintain fairness, IAA implements a jury system consisting of industry professionals known for their excellence. With strict evaluation criteria, the competition ensures that only the most deserving participants emerge victorious.

Grand Jury Panel

This season, we welcomed a dynamic group of industry leaders as jurors to assess the submitted entries in the Vega Awards. These individuals bring a wealth of expertise and experience from leading digital enterprises to ensure a fair and insightful evaluation process, including Vice President of Porter Novelli - Oscar Solano Brenes, Partner at Driving Growth - Robert Mitchell, Associate Creative Director of ANOMALY - Joaquin Lynch Garay, Head of Production & Design at Proximity Russia (BBDO Group) - Dmitry Ivanov, Creative at Mother New York - Kushal Birari, Creative Director at BEAMY- Ronn Lee, Creative at Snap Inc. - Yeon Sang Yoon, Lead Designer at Amazon - Xiaobi Pan, to name a few.

Each entry underwent a thorough evaluation based on established industry standards to guarantee quality and consistency. On top of that, the blind judging method ensured that all submissions were assessed solely on their individual merits, free from any external influences.

Participation of International Brands

The Vega Digital Awards continue to gain international recognition each year, attracting prominent participants from around the globe. Direct submissions from notable companies such as Rodeo FX, Ragdoll, Gravity Global, Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH, State Farm Insurance Company, CBRE, Groove Jones, DW / Deutsche Welle, SVEN, Work & Co, Zeta Global, AARP, Gnomon - School of Visual Effects, Games & Animation, Ivanti, Forum One, and Mobomo, LLC underscore the competition's escalating prestige.

Furthermore, the awards received submissions from entrants who have produced works for well-known brands such as Oakley, Samsung, McDonald's, Brother, Aston Martin, Mechanistry, Palo Alto Networks, T-Mobile, The Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Fáilte Ireland, Peanuts Worldwide, Niantic, Grand Hyatt Singapore, Philippine Airlines, Jollibee, J.P. Morgan, Mercedes Benz AG, Embraer Commercial Aviation, PGA TOUR, and Gatorade.

“This year's Vega Awards Winners are not just participating in the industry; they are at the forefront of its transformation. We take great pride in celebrating the visionaries who are crafting tomorrow's digital landscape,” Thomas remarked. “Their pioneering efforts are not only noteworthy but also inspirational as they chart new territories in digital excellence.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.