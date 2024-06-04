Mallory O’Connor of oconnorartLLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallory O’Connor, writer, art historian, musician, and founder of oconnorartLLC has been living the artist’s life for as long as she can recall. Her vibrant, thought provoking artistry, alongside her husband John, an acclaimed painter, is a reflection of being true to yourself and unleashing your creativity. With all the contributions Mallory has made throughout her lifetime, she has touched our soul and positively inspired us all.

Mallory is the author of seven highly acclaimed novels Epiphany’s Gift and Key To Eternity known widely as paranormal thrillers featuring, psychic detectives Epiphany Mayall. American River: Tributaries, is Book One of her American River Trilogy which also includes American River: Currents and American River: Confluence along with Mallory O’Connor’s non-fiction books, Lost Cities of the Ancient Southeast and Florida’s American Heritage River.

Mallory and John co-authored together their recently released book The Kitchen and the Studio: A Memoir of Food and Art. Colorfully and enchantingly illustrated by John and masterfully written by Mallory, the book is a memoir of food as well as their blossoming love story. The book includes over 100 recipes of savory and sweet dishes with paintings for each one that you will want to make all season long. With such genuine simplicity and heartfulness, their recipes connect readers to stories of family and friends that invoke memories of laughter, good cheer, and hope.

John possesses a truly unique artistic style and Mallory a sense of wonder and she is amazed at what they have accomplished together while embracing their own flair and individuality.

Mallory and John met when she was a freshman art student and he was a graduate assistant and were instantly smitten. Their love of food and wine, as well as their artistic nature, bonded them deeply and they married in 1963. 61 years later they are still together, business partners and whimsical lovebirds.

Mallory is fond of having spent most of her life in academia. She taught art history at both the University of Florida and Santa Fe College. She also spent over twenty years as a gallery director. She was most notably known for her sparkling exhibitions that encouraged people to ponder, be inquisitive, and ask questions about our most relevant pressing topics such as social justice art. She was proud to depict painting by black artists and empowering women.

As an art history teacher she has been influential among her students, urging them to become deep philosophical thinkers and to contribute kindly to the world at large.

In 2005 after completing their academic careers, Mallory and John decided to embark on their own projects. Mallory began writing fiction and John works his paintings and writings.

Mallory says fondly how their marriage has been one where they have deeply inspired one another and where they collaborated with deep mutual respect and straightforward candor.

Mallory hopes that when we read her stories that we envision them as more than just entertainment. She encourages us to explore and look deeper into our souls so we too can express our vulnerabilities, live authentically, and embrace self- expression. That way, like she and John, we can live our happiest and most fulfilling lives.

