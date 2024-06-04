Inspiring Stories from Pass the Power with Paige Parker and Gushcloud
The global creator company and its long-time collaborator launches a new season of their podcast
This season, our ‘Power Tribe’ will gain practical advice on succeeding in business, social media, life, love, breaking barriers, philanthropy, and rewriting narratives for their communities”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global creator, content, and brand management company powered by data and technology, proudly announces the all new season of the podcast “Pass the Power with Paige Parker and Gushcloud.”
“Pass the Power” is the brainchild of host Paige Parker, conceived during the pandemic with the aim to give her followers and listeners inspiring conversations of hope and positivity, especially during challenging times. After five successful seasons–all partnering with Gushcloud–the podcast returns with an exciting eight-episode line-up shot entirely in Los Angeles, featuring 10 remarkable personalities who excel as content creators, entrepreneurs, entertainment figures, and all-around rockstars.
“As a creator company, Gushcloud continually seeks ways to spread positive influence to the younger generation. There’s no better way to achieve this than by sharing stories from our talented friends in the industry, with the help of our expert host Paige Parker. We are thrilled to launch the All New Pass the Power with Paige—now available on more streaming platforms. This podcast will entertain and educate audiences across Asia and Hollywood. We hope to welcome new fans to Pass the Power, as these conversations of hope, laughter, love, and perseverance will benefit many,” says Althea Lim, Gushcloud International Co-Founder and Group CEO.
The All New Pass the Power is bigger and better than ever. It is now available for free on multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube (“I Am Paige Parker”). Fans can also enjoy supercuts and teasers on Paige Parker’s Instagram (@paigeparker) and TikTok (@iampaigeparker), as well as Gushcloud’s Instagram (@gushcloud_intl).
This season’s inspiring guests include:
Cori Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s daughter) and Wayne Deuce - Episode 1 (May 4)
In this heartfelt episode, Cori openly shares her experience of suffering a stroke earlier this year and her lifelong battle with lupus. And, of course, there's plenty of talk about her father Snoop. The loving couple created the lip care and lifestyle brand Choc Factory, and recently ventured into home flipping. Cori and Wayne plan to launch a foundation soon. Watch their episode on this YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQLnBbgy5RQ&t=68s
Kelly Mi Li - Episode 2 (May 11)
Kelly was a star and executive producer of Netflix’s hit reality TV show “Bling Empire.” She is an entrepreneur, recently launched her hot sauce Hot Jiang, and continues to work as a philanthropist with her direct-to-impact NGO, Golden Voices Society. Watch this YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQLnBbgy5RQ&t=68s
Jordan Taylor Greenfield and Jordan Gillman - Episode 3 (May 23)
Greenfield is the founder of hoo.be, a digital haven for top creators and advertisers. Gillman, an advertising and marketing pro, is now an acclaimed children’s book author. These Jordans happen to be cousins, with a long history of cheering on one another. Watch this YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4hDI5MLt-4&t=795s
Kevin Kreider - Episode 4 (May 30)
Star of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” and Peacock’s “The Traitors” US Season 2, Kevin has been a model and entrepreneur, who speaks often of Asian representation and what that means, with a soon-to-launch comic book. Watch this YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dw2S-9dSL0&t=211s
O'Neal McKnight - Episode 5 (June 6)
Stylist to Hip Hop artists, TV personality, and star of “Kosher Soul,” O’Neal is also the entrepreneur behind the swimsuit line Neon Sunset.
Gia Fey - Episode 6 (June 13)
Gia is a powerhouse fitness trainer, blogger, and TV host revolutionizing fitness with her bilingual platform and brand, Body By Gia. She has three million followers on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Devain Doolaramani & Nealie Boschma - Episode 7 (June 20)
Devain is the founder of Powered By Media, a talent management company handling TikTok superstars, including his friend and fellow guest, Nealie. They discuss their journey into content creation and talent management. Nealie has 1.9 million followers on TikTok.
Cassandra Bankson - Episode 8 (June 27)
Cassandra, a celebrated model, medical aesthetician, and trending ‘skinfluencer,’ is changing the face of skincare. She has 2.23 million subscribers on YouTube.
“I’m thrilled to continue partnering with Gushcloud. Although we’ve been doing this for years, this season is unique: we feature creators based in Los Angeles and the episodes are available on more streaming platforms. And, most importantly, our conversations go well beyond hope and positivity. This season, our ‘Power Tribe’ will gain practical advice on succeeding in business, social media, life, love, breaking barriers, philanthropy, and rewriting narratives for their communities,” says Paige Parker.
Paige Parker is a multihyphenate herself. Paige’s memoir “Don’t Call Me Mrs. Rogers” details her epic circumnavigation to 116 countries, earning her a Guinness World Record. Based in Singapore, she is a GIA graduate gemologist and supporter of local fashion, design, and art. She is also a board member for United Women Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore Ballet, and Singapore Symphony Orchestra.
The All New Pass the Power with Paige Parker and Gushcloud airs on Thursdays at 7:00 PM Singapore time (UTC+08:00). For more information, visit linktr.ee/PassthePowerwithPaigeParker or paigeparker.be. For an exclusive backstage pass to the vibrant world of content creators and entertainment, visit Gushcloud.com.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global creator, content and brand management company powered by data and technology. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.
Kevin Kreider: On Asian representation, navigating Hollywood, and redefining success