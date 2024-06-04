Ennov acquires Calyx's Enterprise Technology Division & Creates the Premier Global Compliance Platform for Life Sciences

Ennov expands its Life Sciences compliance platform with the acquisition of Calyx’s Enterprise Tech, enhancing regulatory and clinical study solutions worldwide

PARIS, FRANCE, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov, the leading unified compliance platform provider for Life Sciences, has announced the acquisition of the assets of Calyx’s Enterprise Technology division, a renowned provider of eClinical and eRegulatory solutions. This strategic acquisition, completed on June 1, 2024, positions Ennov as the foremost global compliance platform for the Life Sciences industry.

The acquisition brings to Ennov leading RIM, eCTD Publishing, CTMS and EDC solutions, reinforcing Ennov in the regulatory affairs and clinical studies aspects of drug development.

Ennov also gains a stronger footprint in the US and the UK, leading to a balanced group with increased strength in the North American and European markets. Ennov now employs over 400 highly skilled professionals across nine locations in the US, Europe, and Asia, ensuring global reach and support.

Olivier Pâris, CEO of Ennov, commented on the acquisition: "This acquisition enhances both our capabilities and our international footprint. By combining our expertise, we are better equipped to address the evolving demands of the life sciences sector, serving everything from small biotech firms to major pharmaceutical and medical device companies across the entire product development lifecycle."

Calyx Enterprise Technology has a proven track record, having supported over 60,000 studies involving more than 140,000 patients and has carried out over one million global regulatory submissions. Their services are highly regarded among large pharmaceutical companies, mid-sized biotechnology firms, and CROs, primarily in North America and Europe.

This acquisition aligns perfectly with Ennov’s mission to deliver the only unified and cost-effective cloud-based compliance platform for life sciences organizations. The expanded suite now includes advanced solutions for quality management, regulatory affairs, drug safety, clinical studies, and transparency management.

Ennov will seamlessly integrate Calyx Enterprise Technology into its operations, ensuring a smooth transition for all clients and employees. The acquisition was facilitated by several advisory firms, with Advance Capital providing transaction services, supported by Levine Keszler (M&A Global & France), Keystone Law (UK), Manatt (USA), S&R Associates (India), and DJS Avocats (France). Crosstree served as the exclusive financial advisor for Calyx.

About Ennov

With over 20 years of experience, Ennov offers a comprehensive software platform to manage the most demanding processes in life sciences organizations efficiently and compliantly. Ennov’s cloud-based solutions are utilized by over 500 companies and 150,000 users worldwide, streamlining Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Clinical, and Document Management to accelerate product market entry while ensuring regulatory compliance. For more information, visit ennov.com.

About Calyx

Calyx is a leader in innovative eClinical solutions and services, transforming uncertainty into reliability to expedite the introduction of new medical treatments. With over 25 years of experience in supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs), Calyx leverages its deep clinical development expertise to solve complex problems and deliver rapid insights. For more information, visit Calyx.ai.

