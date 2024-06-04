Aspen Physician Network Achieves Clinically Integrated Network Accreditation
CIN empowers care coordination in a novel Multi-Specialty network, creating premier practice support for independent specialists, enhancing the delivery of care
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Physician Network, PLLC ("Aspen"), an independent multi-specialty physician network in Dallas-Fort Worth, today announced that it has achieved its goal of accreditation as an officially recognized clinically integrated network (CIN) by URAC.
— Dr. Rick Snyder, Chairman of the Aspen Physician Network
By achieving this status, Aspen has demonstrated its commitment to high quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, improved outcomes, with an emphasis on lower costs. As an accredited CIN, the 18 independent practices, 13 specialties, and 413 physicians in the network will leverage an integrated suite of tools at the point-of-care for improving overall patient outcomes.
"We are now able to better unify care on an overall network level, which will fully streamline care coordination across all of our practices,” said Danny Conaway, Executive Director of Aspen Physician Network. “Ultimately, this enhances our overall credibility and will allow us to work with other CINs, while giving our doctors a foundation for putting the patient first.”
In particular, this effort will lower the cost of care, and strengthen Aspen’s independent multi-specialty physician network. The new CIN works with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health systems, as well as direct with employers.
Doctors in the Aspen Physician Network will have real-time access to a longitudinal patient record with the ability to view key elements such as lab results – minimizing the risk of duplicate testing – as well as the ability to leverage data from their existing systems enabling a full multi-specialty continuum of care.
"As a high functioning multi-specialty CIN, we are empowering our physicians to efficiently collaborate across specialties, which will enhance care quality and lower costs, thus enabling affordable healthcare,” said Dr. Rick Snyder, a practicing cardiologist who serves as Chairman of the Aspen Physician Network, and President of HeartPlace PLLC, one of the founding groups. “Of course, the real winners are the patients, who can now leverage a wide range of care expertise through a single clinically connected team.”
"CINs are the future of care, and we are excited to be playing a role in streamlining and enhancing the quality of care for physicians in the Aspen Physician Network," said Phil Beckett, CEO of C3HIE, a large regional Texas Health Information Exchange (“HIE”). "This is a prime example of how HIEs can expand the capabilities of a physician network though technology integration and advanced health data sharing.”
“Clinically Integrated Networks are the future of health care as they promote the best in provider-to-provider collaboration to improve patient care. URAC is proud to recognize Aspen Physician Network for its achievement of Clinically Integrated Network accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD. “This accreditation reflects excellence in the areas of health information technology, care coordination and population health.”
URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.
About Aspen Physicians Network
Aspen Physician Network, PLLC exists to create an integrated panel of independent specialty physician practices to promote an environment of cooperation among doctors and delivering quality care to the community. Click here to learn more.
