Travel Sentry’s 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report Reveals Key Consumer Insights
A new survey by Travel Sentry identifies luggage buying behaviors across the USA and Europe, offering insights for the travel goods industry and retail.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Sentry is the global standard for travel security, featured by over 700 brands, implemented in more than 65 countries, and, in 2023, celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The company commissioned the consumer research platform Attest to conduct an exclusive survey. With 5,000 respondents in the US, UK, France, and Germany, Travel Sentry explored Product Specific Insights and Consumer Purchasing Behaviors. As summer approaches and travel demand increases, the company has published a key report for its licensed lock manufacturers, luggage manufacturers, distributors, and brands to understand consumer product preferences and behaviors.
This specific consumer data has been collected for the first time in the industry.
The 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report aims to equip the industry with valuable data to anticipate consumer needs in order to tailor their products and marketing strategies accordingly. By analyzing preferences related to luggage size, color, security features, and brand influence, Travel Sentry provides insights into the current and future landscape of the luggage market.
Key Findings Include:
Size Preference
A significant trend towards larger check-in luggage sizes.
Color and Design
Black remains the preferred choice.
Gender, Generational, and Income Influences
The report details distinct purchasing behaviors across different demographic groups, varying income levels, and gender.
Security Features Matter
All Travel Sentry locks bear a trademarked Red Diamond logo, and when asked, 74% of respondents attribute positive values to the Red Diamond, and 68% would pay more to have it on their product.
Implications for the Industry
Chief Marketing Officer Maya Hall says, “According to IATA, global passenger traffic will more than double over the next 20 years. During that time, we expect travelers to grow their expectations regarding the quality of their luggage, which we call the premiumization of luggage. This is why Travel Sentry is proud to license the best manufacturers in the industry and support their development with exclusive industry insights and services, such as this report”.
We asked consumers 20 questions regarding:
Product Specification Preferences
Brand & Price Influence
Purchasing Drivers
Research Habits
Luggage Lock Preferences.
For more information about the 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from Travel Sentry, please contact Molly St Johnston at press@travelsentry.org.
About Travel Sentry
Travel Sentry is the licensing company behind the TSA Lock system, recognizable by its trademarked Red Diamond. Using Travel Sentry approved locks allow luggage to be opened, inspected and relocked by security authorities without damage. The Red Diamond is a symbol of trust and quality worldwide.
Molly St Johnston
Travel Sentry
press@travelsentry.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other