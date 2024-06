Travel Sentry’s 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report Reveals Key Consumer Insights

2024 Consumer Luggage Buying Trends Report 2024 Consumer Luggage Buying Trends Report 2024 Consumer Luggage Buying Trends Report

A new survey by Travel Sentry identifies luggage buying behaviors across the USA and Europe, offering insights for the travel goods industry and retail.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel Sentry is the global standard for travel security , featured by over 700 brands, implemented in more than 65 countries, and, in 2023, celebrated its 20th anniversary.The company commissioned the consumer research platform Attest to conduct an exclusive survey. With 5,000 respondents in the US, UK, France, and Germany, Travel Sentry explored Product Specific Insights and Consumer Purchasing Behaviors. As summer approaches and travel demand increases, the company has published a key report for its licensed lock manufacturers, luggage manufacturers, distributors, and brands to understand consumer product preferences and behaviors.This specific consumer data has been collected for the first time in the industry.The 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report aims to equip the industry with valuable data to anticipate consumer needs in order to tailor their products and marketing strategies accordingly. By analyzing preferences related to luggage size, color, security features, and brand influence, Travel Sentry provides insights into the current and future landscape of the luggage market.Key Findings Include:Size PreferenceA significant trend towards larger check-in luggage sizes.Color and DesignBlack remains the preferred choice.Gender, Generational, and Income InfluencesThe report details distinct purchasing behaviors across different demographic groups, varying income levels, and gender.Security Features MatterAll Travel Sentry locks bear a trademarked Red Diamond logo, and when asked, 74% of respondents attribute positive values to the Red Diamond, and 68% would pay more to have it on their product.Implications for the IndustryChief Marketing Officer Maya Hall says, “According to IATA, global passenger traffic will more than double over the next 20 years. During that time, we expect travelers to grow their expectations regarding the quality of their luggage, which we call the premiumization of luggage. This is why Travel Sentry is proud to license the best manufacturers in the industry and support their development with exclusive industry insights and services, such as this report”.We asked consumers 20 questions regarding:Product Specification PreferencesBrand & Price InfluencePurchasing DriversResearch HabitsLuggage Lock Preferences.For more information about the 2024 Luggage Buying Trends Report or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from Travel Sentry, please contact Molly St Johnston at press@travelsentry.org.About Travel SentryTravel Sentry is the licensing company behind the TSA Lock system, recognizable by its trademarked Red Diamond. Using Travel Sentry approved locks allow luggage to be opened, inspected and relocked by security authorities without damage. The Red Diamond is a symbol of trust and quality worldwide.