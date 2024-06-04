Sports Logo Partners With Ice Shaker To Add Individual Sports Logos To Ice Shaker Cups & Ice Shaker Jugs
Individualized Sports Logos can be added to Ice Shaker drinking cups & jugs delivering a superior sports hydration solution that is unique to every athlete.TAMPA, FL, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Logo, a division of D1 IQ, LLC, is pleased to announce they have partnered with Ice Shaker to offer athletes a world-class drinking system that comes with hyper-individualized Sports Logos.
Using a patent-pending system Sports Logo builds individual Sports Logos for male and female athletes. Each logo is customized as to the sport played, the position played, player names or initials, player uniform number and a custom slogan if desired. Each custom Sports Logo is then laser etched onto a stainless steel Ice Shaker drinking cup or Ice shaker jug of choice, giving every athlete a one-of-a-kind branded hydration solution.
“We chose Ice Shaker as our drinking cup partner because Ice Shaker makes the best drinking cups and jugs for athletes,” said John Brier, managing partner of D1 IQ, LLC. “Their drinking cups and jugs come in a wide variety of colors and sizes, and their innovative features and ability to keep drinks cold for 30 hours or more, or hot for up to 24 hours is impressive. By adding custom Sports Logos to Ice Shaker cups and Ice Shaker jugs we are able to provide athletes with the most customized sports hydration system on the market,” added Brier.
Sports Logo has hand built 1000’s of sports icons across virtually every sport in the world. From boxing, to polo, to basketball, soccer, football, hockey, diving, lacrosse, BMX, archery, motocross, skiing, pickle ball, tennis, badminton, handball, field hockey, softball, baseball, cheerleading, bodybuilding, track and field, gymnastics, figure skating and every sport in between Sports Logo has created copyrighted sports icons in multiple styles, and in all sports positions for both men and women. Using this proprietary sports icon collection, which is the most comprehensive sports-icon collection in the world, Sports Logo uses a patent-pending system to create one-of-a-kind hyper-individualized sports logos for each athlete. Once built these Sports Logos can be added to any Ice Shaker drinking cup or jug, and team or organization logos can also be added if desired for the ultimate in sports drink cup customization.
“Ice Shaker takes pride in offering athletes a superior hydration system to ensure they can stay properly hydrated while practicing or playing, said Chris Gronkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker. “By offering our customers the ability to add a customized Sports Logo to their Ice Shaker, as well as team or organization logos if desired, we can now offer athletes an Ice Shaker cup that celebrates their individual athletic identity and brand,” added Gronkowski.
As part of the partnership Ice Shaker and Sports Logo are launching the “Hydration Station” platform which will allow teams to purchase customized drinking solutions that brand their team and organization as well as each athlete on the team.
A portion of every Ice Shaker purchased featuring a Sports Logo supports low-income youth sports programs across the country through donations to the 501(c)3 Sports Giving non-profit.
Individuals, team or organizations interested in learning more about how they can add a custom Sports Logo to Ice Shaker drinking cups or jugs can use the contact form at SportsLogo.com, or by visiting IceShaker.com .
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo is a Division of D1 IQ, LLC and was developed by John Brier and Christopher Amos. After hand building the world’s largest collection of copyrighted sports icons Sports Logo has launched a patent-pending hyper-individualized Sports Logo platform offering athletes around the world an affordable way to promote their brand and celebrate their individual athletic identity. For more information visit SportsLogo.com.
About Ice Shaker:
After retiring from the NFL in 2013 and working out in the hot, summer Texas sun, CEO Chris Gronkowski was frustrated by the lack of quality insulated water bottles that would actually keep his drink cold. He soon found out that there was a huge market of people experiencing the same frustrations as him, so he created the Ice Shaker, a high-quality insulated bottle that he could use all day long. Not just at the gym, but also in the car, at work, by the pool, and even as he traveled! For more information visit IceShaker.com .
