Attorney Thomas Stitt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

"I like helping people do what they can't do for themselves," explains our guest. He has made an unwavering commitment to helping others through his work, and also by being a pillar to his community. This is the story of Thomas Stitt.

Thomas Stitt is an attorney with over fifty years of experience. Currently he maintains a general law practice in the Lehigh Valley, Thomas P. Stitt, Esq., which offers additional specialized services in the form of estate planning, trusts, financial services, and business services. “I’m educated as an attorney,” explains Thomas. “This is an opportunity to help people, who cannot help themselves.”

He also acts as the sole trustee for a multimillion-dollar trust from a renowned, affluent farming family based in the area.

In Thomas Stitt’s two-part show, he will reflect on the notable accomplishments of his personal life, as well as notable accomplishments throughout his career.

While originally coming from Lansdale, PA, Thomas has proudly made the Lehigh Valley his home at different times during his life.

Thomas graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in 1965. “While at Duke, I learned the discipline of studying,” notes Thomas. He also earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Southern Methodist University in 1968. “I had a tax background, and while in law school, I took graduate level corporate planning and estate planning courses,” adds Thomas.

After completing his law degree, Mr. Stitt served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. “While I was in the Army, even though I was not in JAG, I was attached to them for the purpose of defending people,” mentions Thomas. “I won twenty-five out of twenty-six court martial trials on defense. I usually came prepared, while my friends in JAG who had at least four trials a week did not have the opportunity to prepare.”

He was admitted to practice by the Texas and Pennsylvania Bar Associations, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and the Supreme Court of the United States. While Thomas intended to practice law in Texas, he ultimately moved back to his native Lehigh Valley to practice law. Having worked for several law firms, not only did he become respected for his work in the legal field, he also became an asset to his community.

Thomas became affiliated with AAA Northampton County, as he began with the position of vice president in 1973. He ultimately served as chairperson from 2004 to 2023. He also served as chairperson of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, and also became affiliated with Rotary International, The Freemasons, and Shriners. An avid golfer, even as far back as his high school days, he was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

On a personal note, Thomas has endured cancer four times in his life, with the most recent bout being with prostate cancer. As for the future, Thomas mentions that he just wants to keep on living and hopes to have more grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren, I love them all, and I have a great relationship with them,” notes Thomas. “And I want more! If you love them from the beginning, as they get older, they will always be happy to see you.”

“Practicing law is an opportunity to help people accomplish what they couldn’t do on their own,” concludes Thomas. “It’s also to make your community and America a better place to live. We are the freest country in the world with a great democracy.”

