Ambassador Waetara issues national statement at 4th International Conference on Small Islands Development States.

Solomon Islands head of delegation, Ambassador H.E Mrs. Jane Waetara on Wednesday 28th May delivered the national statement in the general debate at the 4th International Conference on Small Islands Development States (SIDS). The Conference brings together Small Islands development states, international and regional organizations, development partners with a focus on charting an action-oriented plan of action for SIDS for the next 10 years.

In delivering her statement, Ambassador Waetara stated, the challenges with development are common across SIDS. Solomon Islands progress has been impacted by climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and exogenous shocks. Climate change continues to exacerbate this volatility and vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities make SIDS remain a special case for sustainable development, she said. However, while these challenges exist, they are not insurmountable, she added.

Ambassador Waetara highlighted the rich and ecological diversities of SIDS, yield great opportunities for SIDS. The Pacific Islands region’s largest and healthiest stocks of tuna in the world provides opportunity for sustaining the livelihoods of Pacific peoples and strengthening economic recovery in our national economies. In recognition of the unique opportunity Fisheries provides to SIDS economies, the Solomon Islands Government in collaboration with the Forum Fisheries Agency, and the Office of the UN Envoy for Oceans, will hold a Summit on SDG14.4 in Honiara in early 2025. The Summit would provide the platform for focused discussions on fishery management issues and become a springboard for the United Nations Ocean Conference in June 2025.

In line with objectives of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS), on addressing plastic and marine population, she stated Solomon Islands calls for the timely conclusion of the negotiations of the proposed Treaty.

Ambassador Waetara also highlighted that Climate Change remains the greatest existential threat, to the wellbeing and livelihoods of people and communities. Addressing Sea level rise, ocean acidification, frequent flash flooding and intense cyclones, places immense financial pressure on the Government has kept Solomon Islands on constant recovery mode. Solomon Islands welcomes the convening of the High-Level meeting on Sea Level rise and the Climate Summit in September this year.

One of the key issues the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS strongly calls for is access to finance and other means of financing to support initiatives or o bolster SIDS economies. Furthermore, Solomon Islands supported the call for the establishment of SIDSpermanent seat in the decision-making body, within the international financial architecture to ensure inclusivity. In a similar manner, we support the call for the adoption of the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) and its operationalization and effective implementation.

Solomon Islands head of delegation, Ambassador H.E Mrs. Jane Waetara giving the Solomon Islands statement at the Conference.

Ambassador Waetara, informed the Conference that ABAS will be aligned with Solomon Islands National Development Strategy 2015-2035. The ongoing review of the National Development Strategy will consider incorporation of the ABAS. Furthermore, Solomon Islands will present its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the upcoming High-Level Political Forum in July 2024.

Solomon Islands supports ABAS vision an institutional mechanism to allow for consistent tracking of implementation, including a review process under the HLPF, which will ensure measured progress annually against commitments made. Solomon Islands further supported the call for a Secretary General’s progress report on SIDS.

The Conference adopted the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS at it conclusion on Thursday 30th May, 2024.

The Government of Cabo Verde announced its intention to host SIDS5 in 2035.

The Solomon Islands delegation also held several bilateral meetings on the same day, which included Australia, International Organization for Migration (IOM), and Austria

The bilateral with Australia was held with Ambassador of Climate Change of Australia, H.E Ms. Kirsten Tilley. In these discussions, both Ambassadors reflected on the strong bilateral relations between Australia and Solomon Islands. Ambassador Waetara acknowledged Australia’s broad ranging support from health, education, electoral support, disaster relief assistance

The meeting also touched on Australia’s efforts in facilitating coordination among PIF missions in New York, in UN processes in particular the preparatory meeting towards the High-Level Meeting on Sea level rise and support for COP29

Discussions also touched on aligning of efforts at regional and multilateral fora’s in the area of Climate change, in view of Solomon Islands’ incoming PIF Chairmanship in 2025. In recognition of the Ambassador reiterated Solomon Islands support for Australia’s bid to host the COP31.

