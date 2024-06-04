EU and UNDP launch social work summer school in Ukraine

With support from the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine has launched a Social Work Summer School on ‘Social Partnership in the System of Social Service Provision at Community Level’.

The five-day event, which began on 3 June, is designed to deepen participants’ knowledge, skills and abilities to deliver social services in communities through collaboration between public, private and non-profit organisations.

The school welcomed participants from 45 communities and 11 oblasts of Ukraine, including the heads and deputy heads of territorial communities, the heads of authorised community bodies for social protection, and representatives of organisations that provide social services in communities.

Over five days, the participants will take part in interactive lectures, workshops and fairy tale therapy to find effective approaches, methods and tools for cooperation and improving the quality of social services and meeting the needs of community members.

The summer school was organised in partnership with the University of Educational Management, the Success Centre for Public Innovation and Partnership and the PsyUpgrade Centre for Professional Growth, with assistance from UNDP in Ukraine and financial support from the EU provided as part of the EU4Recovery project.

