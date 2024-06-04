CARV Secures Strategic Investment from NEOWIZ’s Web3 Gaming Platform Intella X Ahead of Public Node Sale

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARV, the largest modular data layer for gaming and AI, today announced a strategic investment from Intella X, the Web3 gaming platform backed by Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ. The investment, in the form of CARV node purchasing in anticipation of tomorrow’s public sale, will fuel greater synergies between the two gaming ecosystems.

As part of the collaboration, Intella X and CARV will explore integration opportunities between the Intella X Wallet and CARV ID, which follows the ERC7231 standard proposed by CARV. This would allow gamers to seamlessly manage Web3 assets and identity across popular NEOWIZ titles onboarded on Intella X alongside CARV's network of over 750 gaming and AI partners. Additionally, the companies aim to integrate Intella X and onboarded titles into CARV's Infinite Play platform, enabling users to earn CARV's staked tokens, the form of rewards Intella X will receive for its ecosystem of games by operating nodes. Co-marketing efforts are also planned in the future to expand both ecosystems.

"We're thrilled to welcome Intella X and the full support of gaming powerhouse NEOWIZ into the CARV ecosystem," said Victor Yu, Co-Founder of CARV. "Their strategic investment validates our vision of a user-owned data internet where gamers can truly own and monetize their in-game data and assets."

“Intella is excited to support the decentralization of CARV's network through our node investment.” Says Jose Ko, CEO of Intella X. ”We are actively exploring further collaboration between our companies to expand the Intella X Web3 gaming ecosystem”

The collaboration follows in the footsteps of another major Korean gaming giant teaming up with CARV. In March, MARBLEX, the gaming-focused blockchain company by Korea's Netmarble Corp., announced a partnership to harness CARV's robust data layer to gain new insights into user behavior across web2 and web3 platforms, games, and devices.

To pioneer a future where data generates value for all, CARV has built CARV Protocol, the modular data layer integrated with 40+ chain ecosystems, and CARV Play, its flagship gaming and superapp. CARV has more than 2.5 million registered users and is the largest application in Linea, opBNB, zkSync, Ronin and more.

The public node sale on June 5 at 10am UTC offers a limited supply of 100,000 verifier nodes, allowing users worldwide to join CARV's decentralized data network and potentially earn a share of its token supply. For more information, users can visit https://node.carv.io.

About CARV

CARV is the largest modular data layer for gaming, AI, and ∞, pioneering a future where data generates value for all. As the sole author of ERC7231, CARV has built CARV Protocol, the modular data layer which has integrated with 40+ blockchains, Google Cloud, and other identity, storage, infra and AI providers. CARV’s flagship gaming superapp, CARV Play, is integrated with more than 790 web2 & 3 games and serving 2.7M+ gamers. CARV is backed by top-tier funds and ecosystems such as Temasek’s Vertex Ventures, ConsenSys (developer of Metamask), Tribe Capital, IOSG Ventures, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, MARBELX, and more. For more information, users can visit carv.io

About NEOWIZ

NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. The company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games, as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as Lies of P, FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup.