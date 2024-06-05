New Patent Granted to Pondicherry University

Dr Tasneem Abbasi, Associate Professor & Head, Pondicherry University Prof S.A. Abbasi - Emeritus Professor, Pondicherry University Dr Tabassum Abbasi (left), Assistant Professor (senior scale), UPES & Dr Pratiksha Patnaik (right), Research Scientist, Pondicherry University

A novel process for total utilization of date palm waste

PUDUCHERRY, PUDUCHERRY, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pondicherry University has been granted a patent on a process for ‘eco-friendly and total disposal of date palm waste’. The process has been developed by Prof S.A. Abbasi and Dr Tasneem Abbasi, with support from their erstwhile doctoral students Pratiksha Patnaik and Tabassum-Abbasi. It enables utilization of date palm waste for generating energy and fertilizers in a clean process which consumes no chemicals and leaves no residue to dispose. Across the world, date palm cultivation generates over 105 million tonnes of waste every year. As of now no technology is available to utilize it in commercially or environmentally viable manner.

As a result, it is a major source of pollution and one of the biggest streams of solid waste generated year after year. With the demand of dates, as well as the date palm cultivation, rising continuously, the quantities of the date palm waste generated annually are also rising. Several countries, like India, who have not had the tradition of date farming, are also beginning to cultivate date palm in large scales.

This makes the patented process developed by Pondicherry University very timely and utilizable throughout the world. The process is unique because it does not employ any synthetic chemical whatsoever nor generates any harmful emissions. Equally importantly, the process enables total utilization of the date palm waste, leaving nothing to dispose.

Both the senior inventors have been ranked among the worlds top 2% scientists by the Elsevier/Stanford system, AdScientific, and other international ranking agencies. Their work, which has also yielded 8 other patents, is focussed on developing inexpensive, easy, and green solutions to the problems of environmental pollution. They have also co-authored 12 books on this subject.

The acting Vice Chancellor Prof K. Tharanikarasu facilitated the inventors on their signal achievement.