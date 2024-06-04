Veteran Development Centres gather in Kyiv to create long-term veteran reintegration strategies

A two-day networking event for specialists from Veteran Development Centres, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, with support from the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, and the Netherlands, took place on 2-3 June, in Kyiv.

The event brought together experts from Veteran Development Centres across Ukraine to define their role in the long-term reintegration of Ukrainian veterans at national, regional, and local levels. The discussions focused on community-level reintegration, and identifying the needs, opportunities, and challenges faced by Centres.

The participants presented their ideas and projects for enhancing veterans’ reintegration in Ukraine. The most promising projects have already received funding from UNDP in Ukraine and its partners.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said the EU intended to support the Centres in the long term, “to create favourable conditions in communities so that Ukrainian veterans do not encounter barriers when returning to civilian life”.

The event was organised with EU financial support, as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project.

