A superstar of Japanese cuisine returns to Finnjävel Salonki in August

Norihito Endo @ Finnjävel, Helsinki, Finland

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norihito Endo and Tommi Tuominen combine their skills and the best summer ingredients in a popular dinner from 13 to 16 August. From Tuesday to Friday at Finnjävel Salonki, Helsinki, Finland you can enjoy dinner in a warm cooperative atmosphere, when the best Japanese cooking skills are combined with the most wonderful ingredients of the Finnish summer season.

At the Finnjävel x Endo dinner, customers get to watch Norihito Endo's hand skills, as Endo-san cuts the fish and meat and prepares the dishes with his team from start to finish in the hall. The sushi master brings with him not only his impressive knives, but also traditional Japanese top products that complement the Finnish seasonal ingredients and the union of Japanese elegance. During the dinner, Endo tells and discusses the portions, ingredients and his food philosophy.

In Japan, Endo-san has gained a reputation as an innovator in the art of sushi. As a young chef, he learned from three Michelin star chefs Hachiro Mizutani and Takashi Saito. After acquiring solid skills, Endo-san began to bring his own vision to food culture. Today, he combines traditional and modern cuisine in his own Ebisu Endo restaurant in Tokyo.

Three of the seven dishes on the Finnjävel x Endo menu are chef Tommi Tuominen's signature.

Dinners are served from Tuesday to Friday at 6:30 p.m. A meat-free and lactose-free diet can be considered.

Finnjävel x Endo menu €168, optional drink package €146. In addition, Finnjävel Salon's entire beverage selection is available by the glass and, of course, sake.

Table reservations: 0300 472 340 or salonki@finnjavel.fi

Norihito Endo X Finnjävel