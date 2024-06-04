Children’s Funday at MNN rescheduled to this Saturday

MACAU, June 4 - Children’s Funday at MNN is being rescheduled to 8 June (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where the public are welcome to enjoy a day of family fun time at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN).

The circus-themed event that will take place at MNN Lotus Square where it will feature outdoor large-scale interactive games, instant-print photo booth, live band performances, science shows, night light painting workshops and market stalls among others. Collect enough stamps for a chance to spin out a capsule from the four-metre-tall gashapon machine to win a prize, which could be a smartwatch for kids, an instant camera among other great gifts.

Activities attracted over 1,000 visits in first quarter of this year

MNN has held activities to celebrate Lantern Festival and International Women’s Day in the first quarter of this year and received overwhelming response. The two events have together attracted over 1,000 visits, and by joining the events, people gained a better understanding of the amenities surrounding MNN and learnt the convenience and advantages of Hengqin and Macau. MNN would like to invite the public from all sectors to join the Children’s Funday event this Saturday so as to bring the community together and share the joy with each other.

The public can take the complimentary MNN shuttle bus that departs from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The first bus to depart from Hengqin Port is at 9 a.m. and the last bus to depart from MNN is at 6 p.m. The bus runs approximately every 20 minutes.