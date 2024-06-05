Zil Money Set to Widen its Journey with Product Line Expansion

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, is expanding its product line as it approaches one million customers. The new tools will feature advanced financial solutions for businesses and individuals. Strategic partnerships with key fintech firms and the recent acceptance to the Visa Fast Track Program have allowed the company to introduce innovative products.

Zil Money's affordable check mailing service, starting at $1.25 for First Class and $34.99 for Express Mail USPS, provides small and medium-sized businesses with secure and cost-effective payment options. Moreover, Zil Money now offers bulk payment features from different sources, such as wallets, bank accounts, and credit cards, via ACH, wire transfer, virtual card, or check mail.

Zil Money's white-label service allows businesses to customize payment options like ACH, checks, wire transfers, and payment links, to enhance their brand. The platform has upgraded its check templates, offering customizable designs for business, personal, payroll, and premium checks, which can be printed on blank check stock or plain white paper using a standard printer.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects to over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, simplifying multi-account management. It integrates with all payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks, enhancing user experience. Additionally, the platform enables small and medium businesses to pay their payroll using credit cards, aiding cash flow and providing rewards and tax benefits.

Zil Money has a vast user base of nearly one million and has facilitated transactions totaling more than $75 billion. Continuously evolving to meet global financial standards, it offers a user-friendly mobile app accessible on both Google Play and the iOS App Store, ensuring convenience and accessibility for users worldwide.