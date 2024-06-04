NEW YOGA & SAFARI RETREAT CAMP OPENS IN NORTHERN BOTSWANA
Munga Plains, a new retreat center offering a unique fusion of yoga and safari experiences has opened its doors in May 2024
Magical week in Munga Plains. I highly recommend this place for a unique combo of wild animals, African safari life, camping and yoga.”KASANE, BOTSWANA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munga Plains, a new retreat center offering a unique fusion of yoga and safari experiences in the heart of the African wilderness, has opened its doors with a soft launch in May 2024. Nestled within the vast expanse of Chobe National Park, Botswana, it’s the ideal location to disconnect from daily distractions and reconnect with like-minded individuals, vibrant local cultures, and rich nature and wildlife.
— Heidi Karell
Last month, Munga Plains invited a select group of yoga teachers, photographers, and content creators from around the world, all accustomed to the finest retreats and most awe-inspiring locations, to test out the experience. Starting in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, the retreat took these ten guests through Chobe National Park and culminated in five days at Munga Plains’ comfortable glamping site with rejuvenating yoga sessions and a variety of thrilling safari and cultural activities. The dedicated Shala set amidst the open plains became a sanctuary of tranquility and inspiration. Read more about the soft launch retreat and reviews from the first guests.
“If you're looking for a captivating and enchanting experience that combines the tranquility of yoga with the excitement of a safari adventure, this retreat is for you. I can't wait to return and soak in the magic of Munga Plains all over again!”
Lisa Tonelli-Smith, Iyengar teacher, Australia
“Genuinely one of the best experiences of my life. I can't fully put into words how beautiful this trip was - the space, the staff, the country, the people, the wildlife, the classes, and to see how much of an amazing impact this place has on the local community.”
Katrina Crossley, Vinyasa teacher, UK
About Munga Plains
Munga Plains is dedicated to the well-being and growth of the local community. Situated on the former tribal land of the Basubiya people, we honor their cultural heritage by hiring local staff, supporting artisans, and collaborating on community projects. Our guests experience local traditions and lifestyles, ensuring every visit positively impacts the community.
Sustainability is at the core of Munga Plains. Our facilities, built with wood, thatching grass, and canvas, have a minimal environmental impact. We use solar power, treat our own water and sewage. Our eco-friendly safari activities support Chobe National Park's conservation efforts, home to the world's highest concentration of elephants
Thierry Nyfeler founded Munga Plains after a transformative trip to Botswana in 2021. Leaving behind his Sales Director role in the tech industry, Thierry created Munga Plains to offer to others the profound disconnection he experienced. Since 2022, he has dedicated himself to building a sanctuary that embodies healing, sustainability, and community. Watch him talk about his professional transition on LinkedIn.
