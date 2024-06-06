Warehouse TERRADA as Official Fair Partner of Tokyo Gendai_1 Warehouse TERRADA as Official Fair Partner of Tokyo Gendai_2

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse TERRADA as Official Fair Partner of Tokyo Gendai. Multifaceted Nature of Japanese Culture to be Showcased at TENNOZ ART WEEK 2024 to Visiting Overseas Art Collectors

Warehouse TERRADA will hold the TENNOZ ART WEEK event from June 27th (Thu) to July 15th (Mon), 2024. This art event aims to invite art collectors and industry professionals from Japan and overseas to Tennoz, the art district, invigorating the art market by connecting the domestic and international art scenes and promoting international cultural tourism.

In this second edition, the internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Tabaimo and three independent animation artists will present a new visual installation in a warehouse space. This event will also feature sake tasting at TERRADA ART COMPLEX, a craft exhibition, and workshops using traditional Japanese art materials, showcasing the diverse culture of present-day Japan from Tennoz to the world. Warehouse TERRADA is also excited to participate as an official fair partner in Tokyo Gendai, an international art fair that received rave reviews during its inaugural event in Japan last year. We will offer programs for art collectors visiting Japan, and throughout both events, there will be mutual promotional efforts between Yokohama and Tennoz to attract visitors. The collaboration between Tokyo Gendai and Tennoz will enhance the dynamism of the domestic and international art scenes and promote international cultural tourism.

Programs

1. New visual installation by Tabaimo ” Touch on an Absence”

2. WHAT MUSEUM: Special Guided Tours and Night Opening for the exhibition “SENSE OF STRUCTURE: From Horyuji Temple To The Universe”

3. WHAT CAFE’s Art and Craft Exhibition “Beautility: The Betweenness of Kogei”

4. PIGMENT TOKYO Workshop “Painting Flowers Using Traditional Japanese Materials / Japanese-style Painting with Pure Gold and Malachite”

5. TERRADA ART COMPLEX “TAC GALLERY NIGHT (Cocktail Party)”

6. STREET MARKET offering food and specialty products from various regions of Japan

[Overview of TENNOZ ART WEEK 2024]

TENNOZ ART WEEK is an art event aimed at bridging Japan and the international art scene and promoting international cultural tourism by programming world-class art content in the Art District Tennoz and creating a platform for domestic and international art professionals and enthusiasts to gather. Last year, the event included programs such as Tomoko Mukaiyama’s new installation performance and TAC GALLERY NIGHT at TERRADA ART COMPLEX. It attracted approximately 14,000 visitors, primarily art collectors from Japan and overseas, transforming Tennoz into a vibrant, cosmopolitan art district.

For this second edition, we are thrilled to display at Warehouse TERRADA G3-6F a new visual installation by the internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Tabaimo, who showcased a large-scale installation at the Japan Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2011, along with three independent animation artists. At TERRADA ART COMPLEX, one of Japan’s largest gallery complexes and home to a collection of leading art galleries in the country, resident galleries will extend their opening hours. Art professionals from around the globe are welcome to enjoy Japanese sake, craft gin, and other Japanese alcohol at the cocktail party.

WHAT MUSEUM will offer a special guided tour of an exhibition casting a spotlight on structural design, the innovative framework of architecture, from traditional to modern Japanese wooden architecture, and even space structures. PIGMENT TOKYO is scheduled to hold a Japanese-style painting workshop using gold paint, a traditional Japanese art material. WHAT CAFE, in collaboration with B-OWND, will host an exhibition showcasing contemporary Japanese crafts.

Aiming to attract art collectors and visitors with a keen interest in art and culture, we will share the appeals of the Art District Tennoz. Alongside contemporary art, we will introduce the diversity of Japanese culture through crafts, animation, architecture, and food, highlighting the regions where each culture is deeply rooted.

<Experience Tennoz on the Weekends>

On the weekends during TENNOZ ART WEEK, the boardwalk along the Tennoz Canal will transform into a street market with about 20 stalls offering various local cuisines and specialties from across Japan. There will be plenty of opportunities to experience the charms of Tennoz on the weekends, including its waterfront landscape, murals, and 3D public art installations.

Dates: June 27th (Thu) – July 15th (Mon), 2024

Website: https://taw.warehouseofart.org

Venue: Warehouse TERRADA G3-6F, “Tennozu Isle Third Waterside Square,” and the neighboring area

Admission: Varies by program (some programs offer free admission)

Organizer: Warehouse TERRADA

Support: Tennoz Canalside Vitalization Association

Endorsement: Shinagawa Ward

[Official Fair Partner of Tokyo Gendai]

Tennoz, an international art district proposed by Warehouse TERRADA, attracts gallerists, collectors, and artists to gallery complex facilities and museums. It is also home to bonded warehouses and galleries that promote international art distribution. Warehouse TERRADA is delighted to join Tokyo Gendai as an official fair partner again this year, with a mission to invigorate the art market and foster the vibrancy of Tennoz by connecting with other art scenes in Japan and overseas.

Title: Tokyo Gendai

Dates: July 5th (Fri) – July 7th (Sun), 2024 * VIP preview and vernissage on July 4th (Thu)

Venue: National Convention Hall (PACIFICO Yokohama)

Address: 1-1-1, Minatomirai, Nishiku, Yokohama, Kanagawa, 220-0012

Organizer: The Art Assembly

URL: https://tokyogendai.com

[About Warehouse TERRADA]

Established in 1950 and located in Tennoz, Tokyo, Warehouse TERRADA has since expanded into a wide range of fields, with a primary focus on the storage of artworks, which launched in 1975, as well as artwork restoration, transportation, and exhibitions. In 2014, we began operating a bonded warehouse for artworks. We established a new bonded warehouse in the spring of 2022, which we opened as a permanent bonded gallery venue that allows for viewings, storage and more under bonded conditions. We offer foreign and domestic art collectors opportunities to purchase artworks and give overseas galleries a chance to expand their presence in Japan. We also operate art studios that are available for rent as well as hosting the ART AWARD, supporting younger artists. These initiatives earned us the Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Award in 2018. In recent years, Warehouse TERRADA has opened several facilities that promote art and culture, including the collectors’ museum of contemporary art “WHAT MUSEUM”, art gallery cafe “WHAT CAFE”, art materials lab “PIGMENT TOKYO” and TERRADA ART COMPLEX, one of Japan’s largest gallery complexes. Through these broad-ranging art industry operations, and as a leading company in the Japanese art world, we provide services that will play a role in revitalizing its art market and develop Tennoz, Tokyo, as a hub of art together with other cities around the world.

Company name: Warehouse TERRADA

Representative: President & CEO, Kohei Terada

Address: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: October 1950

URL: https://www.terrada.co.jp/en