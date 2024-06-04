Solomon Islands Forges Vital Partnerships at SIDS Conference Through High-Level Bilaterals

The Solomon Islands delegation to the 4th International Conference on Small Islands Developing States (SIDS4) seized the opportunity presented by the conference to engage in a series of critical bilateral meetings.

SIDS4 was convened on Antigua and Barbuda from 27 – 30 May, 2024. These strategic dialogues encompassed key global players, including Australia, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United States, Norway, and Austria.

In the bilateral meeting with Australia, the delegation led by the Head of Delegation and Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Jane Waetara, held discussions with Australia’s Ambassador for Climate Change, Her Excellency Ms. Kirsten Tilley.

Both ambassadors reflected on the robust bilateral ties between their two countries. H.E. Ambassador Waetara expressed gratitude for Australia’s broad-ranging support encompassing health, education, electoral support, infrastructure, and disaster relief.

Moreover, she acknowledged Australia’s support for Tonga as the incoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) chair, emphasizing coordination among PIF missions in New York and support for pivotal UN processes, such as the preparatory meeting for the High-Level Meeting on Sea Level Rise and COP29.

Discussions also explored aligning efforts to advocate for Pacific Islands’ priorities on climate change issues across regional and multilateral fora. Notably, with the Solomon Islands poised to assume the PIF Chairmanship in 2025, Ambassador Waetara reiterated her country’s support for Australia’s bid to host COP31, deeming a COP in the Pacific region as a timely opportunity to leverage regional priorities.

Ambassador Waetara’s bilateral meeting with IOM Deputy Director Ms. Ugochi Daniels focused on the ongoing partnership between the organization and the Solomon Islands. The ambassador acknowledged IOM’s support in combating human trafficking and addressing climate mobility. She also highlighted the Solomon Islands’ efforts to accede to the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and implement the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking, while exploring potential areas for increased support and partnership.

The bilateral with Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Andreas Krakiv, yielded fruitful discussions on mutual cooperation.

Key areas of shared concern included ocean state issues surrounding the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement, Plastic Pollution, Sustainable Fisheries, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, the Green Climate Fund, and scholarship programs.

On Oceans, as coastal states, both nations underscored the importance of maintaining ocean health and sustainable resource management.

Solomon Islands acknowledged Norway’s NPOC scholarship, which is currently funding 18 PhD students across the Pacific Islands region, including three from the Solomon Islands – to focus on ocean issues at USP. This scholarship is a key enabler for better understanding and managing ocean resources.

Ambassador Waetara recognized Norway’s contributions to the Green Climate Fund, facilitating the development of the Tina River Hydropower project with an allocation of up to USD 86 million. She highlighted that once operational, the Tina Hydro project would significantly reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by two and a half times the national 2025 target.

Furthermore, she acknowledged Norway’s technical assistance through the IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, facilitated by the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA) and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his country’s commitment to the region and to its partnership with the Solomon Islands. He also indicated that Norway will continue to explore other opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The bilateral engagement with U.S. representative Ms. Reads centered on the United States’ robust re-engagement in the Pacific, including the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Honiara, as one of the deliverables of her appointment as the U.S. Pacific Envoy.

Discussions also covered the ongoing commitment of the U.S. through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Other shared issues discussed include educational partnerships, scholarships, training opportunities, and the United States Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, which facilitates non-reciprocal preferential market access for Solomon Islands. The U.S. government expressed its commitment to collaborating more closely with the newly formed Government for National Unity and transformation (GNUT) in the Solomon Islands.

In the meeting with Austria’s Deputy Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Nikolaus Marschik, discussions touched on areas of mutual interest, including potential partnerships for renewable energy, climate change initiatives, and capacity-building opportunities. Support for respective countries’ candidacies to UN bodies was also discussed.

Through these high-level bilateral engagements, the Solomon Islands has strengthened its global partnerships, paving the way for enhanced cooperation, resource mobilization, and collaborative action to address pressing regional and global challenges.

The Solomon Islands delegation to the 4th International Conference on SIDS includes Head of Delegation and Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations H.E. Jane Waetara, Mrs. Nichola Namo, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), Mrs. Margaret Moveni, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ms. Fiona Indu, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of the Solomon Islands to the United Nations, Mr. Samuel Wara, Director of the Development Cooperation Division within MNPDC, and Mr. John Kemakeza, Chief Desk Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

MNPDC PRESS