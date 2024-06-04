PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 Bong Go promotes fire prevention awareness in vulnerable communities as he aids fire victims in Tubod, Lanao del Norte "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a video message, told victims of a fire incident in Barangay Lagpan, Tubod, Lanao del Norte as his Malasakit Team offered them aid. "Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added. The relief activity on May 30 was held at the Brgy. Lagpan Hall, where struggling families received financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select beneficiaries also received shoes. Go highlighted in his video message the significant progress of the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) modernization program, as mandated by the Republic Act No. 11589, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. The modernization initiative encompasses a comprehensive plan to enhance the BFP's operational capacity. This program's key components include acquiring advanced fire equipment, expanding the workforce by hiring additional firefighters, and offering specialized training programs to ensure a well-prepared and efficient response team. In partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the LGUs, the BFP carries out regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives, particularly in far and underserved areas. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged the 14 families benefiting from the outreach to utilize the medical assistance services provided by the Malasakit Center located at Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in Iligan City or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town. The Malasakit Center is a convenient one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to impoverished Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted more or less 10 million Filipinos through the 165 operational centers nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has previously supported acquiring medical equipment for GTLMH and constructing a multipurpose building. Other projects he supported in the province are the construction of farm-to-market roads in Bacolod and Lala; road rehabilitation in Munai, purchase of one ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structure in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay, and construction of multipurpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go assured.