PHILIPPINES, June 4 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SUSPENSION OF BAMBAN MAYOR ALICE GUO The decision of the Ombudsman to place Bamban Mayor Alice under preventive suspension is a move in the right direction, allowing authorities to investigate freely without fear of a cover-up while she is in office. Any government officials suspected of any wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated and held liable if found guilty. All elected and appointed government officials and personnel should adhere to the highest ethical standards and conduct themselves with integrity, accountability, and fairness. Even with the filing of charges against Mayor Guo, the Senate remains committed in fleshing out details relating to the establishment of a POGO hub in her town that we suspected to be involved in transnational crimes such as money laundering and human trafficking.