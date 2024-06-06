BusBound Expands Coverage in Major US and China Markets
With a robust network and a diverse fleet of vehicles, BusBound continues to set the standard in the transportation industry.
BusBound is committed to providing high-quality, reliable transportation solutions. Our coverage ensures that no matter where your journey takes you, we’re here to get you there safe and sound.”BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BusBound, a premier provider of bus rental solutions, is proud to announce its expanded coverage in ten of the most important cities in the United States and five of the largest markets in China. With a robust network and a diverse fleet of vehicles, BusBound continues to set the standard in the transportation industry.
— – Sayan Datta, VP of Sales
US Coverage:
BusBound now offers comprehensive bus rental services in major US cities, including:
· New York
· Los Angeles
· San Francisco
· Chicago
· Houston
· Dallas
· Austin
· Miami
· Orlando
· Las Vegas
China Coverage:
BusBound has also extended its services to China’s largest markets, ensuring reliable transportation solutions in:
• Beijing
• Shanghai
• Guangzhou
• Shenzhen
• Hangzhou
BusBound’s Services:
BusBound provides a wide range of bus rental solutions tailored to meet various needs, including:
• Party Buses: Perfect for celebrations and special events, accommodating 12 to 24 passengers.
• Coach Buses: Ideal for long-distance travel, group tours, and corporate events, seating 16 to 55 passengers.
• Minibuses: Suitable for smaller groups and shuttle services, seating 8 to 14 passengers.
• School Buses: Providing secure transportation for students, with a capacity of up to 72 passengers.
Contact Information:
For further details on BusBound’s services and to explore how we can meet your transportation needs, please contact:
Sayan Datta
Vice President of Sales
BusBound
Email: sales@busbound.com
For more information about our services, visit busbound.com.
Sayan Datta
BusBound
+1 650-451-9924
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram