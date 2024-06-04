Seed Market is anticipated to reach US$105.445 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.65%
The seed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from US$67.208 billion in 2022 to US$105.445 billion by 2029.
The seed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from US$67.208 billion in 2022 to US$105.445 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the seed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$105.445 billion by 2029.
A seed is a type of embryonic stage of the plant's life cycle. A seed generally consists of three components, embryo, endosperm, and seed coat. A seed mainly comes with two origins, a genetically modified seed and a conventional seed. Conventional seed is obtained from various plant sources, like fruits, flowers, and others. Whereas a genetically modified seed is a seed that involves DNA crossing of various species of a plant. Genetically Modification is the process in which one or multiple changes are being made, like inserting DNA into the genome, using the process of genetic engineering.
Genetically modification is one of the engineered techniques to increase crop yield and improve crop resistance to diseases. In India, genetic modification in seed was allowed in only one seed, Bt Cotton, which has its DNA from the soil bacterium called Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), which allows the development of protein toxic in the crop. Another variant of GM cotton seed is called Herbicide Tolerant Bt (Ht Bt) seed, which is derived from the insertion of DNA from another soil, which allows the crop to resist herbicide glyphosate. Similarly, Bt Brinjal is another great example of GM seeds, which have the ability to resist borers of fruit and shoot. The genetic modification of mustard, DMH-11 mustard, allows cross-pollination, which offers self-pollination in nature. In October 2022, the Government of India's Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare approved the environmental release of the hybrid DMH-11 Genetically Modified Mustard seeds. The Indian government's approval of the use of GM cotton and mustard seed resulted in an increase in the export of the produce. In 2021, the nation exported about 31.2 million 170kg bales of cotton, which increased to 34.35 million 170kg bales in 2022. Similarly, the Government of China also approved the use of more than 80 GM seeds in the nation’s agriculture landscape, which is aimed at further increasing the production capability of the country.
To increase the yield capacity of agricultural produce, various companies, organizations, and countries are working to perfectly modify the new genes in the seeds. Apart from increasing yields, gene modifications are also performed to change the taste, texture, and colors of the products. For instance, in February 2024, Norfolk Plant Science launched its new seed for purple tomato, which according to the company can improve heart health, along with various antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.
The global seed market by origin is segmented into two categories, genetically-modified, and conventional. The genetically modified category in the origin segment of the global seed market is expected to reach the highest share globally. The genetically modified seed has a higher yield capability than the conventional one.
The global seed market by trait is segmented as herbicide-tolerant, insecticide-resistance, and stacked-trait. Herbicide-tolerant seed offers protection against herbicides, and insecticide-tolerant seeds have the capability to resist insects. Stacked-trait seeds are genetically modified seeds that offer traits of conventional plants.
The global seed market by crop type is segmented into three categories, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and cereals & grains. The cereal and grains market size is anticipated to attain a higher share in the end-user segment, as the demand for cereals and grains is increasing globally, with an increasing global population. The trade and consumption of cereals and grains have also increasing globally in the past few years.
Based on geography, the global seed market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region offers the highest agricultural trade size globally. In countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have a big agricultural export compared to other countries in other regions. China offers its citizens to use more than 80 GM seeds, to increase crop yield.
The market analytics report segments the global seed market as follows:
• By Origin
o Genetically-modified
o Convention
• By Trait
o Herbicide-tolerant
o Insecticide-resistance
o Stacked-trait
• By Crop Type
o Fruits And Vegetables
o Oilseeds And Pulses
o Cereals And Grains
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ADM Monsanto Company
• Dowdupont Inc.
• Groupe Limagrain
• Bayer Ag
• Kws Saat Se
• Chemchina( (Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.)
• Land O’lakes, Inc.
• Sakata Seed Corporation (Sakata Group)
• Takii & Co., Ltd.
• Dlf
• Basf Corporation
• Cargill Corporation
• Ball Horticultural Company
• Syngenta
• Limagrain (the Limagrain Cooperative)
• Growmark, Inc.
• CHS Inc.
• United Cooperative
• Beck's Hybrids
• Heartland Co-op
• Hazera Seeds (the Limagrain Group)
• Rijk Zwaan
