FIRE Book Awards Adjust Submission Deadlines Due to Severe Storms in Houston

The FIRE awards

Early Bird Deadline moved from May 31 to June 30, 2024

A well-read woman is a dangerous creature.” — —Lisa Kleypas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX May 30, 2024—In light of the severe storms and prolonged power outages affecting the Houston area, the FIRE Book Awards announce an early bird submission deadline extension. Initially set for May 31, the new deadline for early submissions is June 30, 2024. The final deadline for all submissions remains September 30, 2024.

Key Dates:

• Early Bird Submission Deadline: Extended to June 30, 2024

• Final Submission Deadline: September 30, 2024

• Winners Announcement: December 1, 2024

• Internet Vote Campaign for Grand Prize: Begins December 1, 2024

The decision to extend the early bird deadline comes in response to the significant impact the recent storms have had on the community. "We recognize the challenges that many authors in the Houston area are facing right now," said Rita Mills of the FIRE Book Awards. Extending the deadline ensures that all our participants have ample time to complete their submissions without added stress."

About the FIRE Book Awards

The FIRE Book Awards celebrate excellence in independent publishing, aiming to highlight the exceptional works of Indie authors. By redistributing attention and recognition typically dominated by traditional publishing houses, the FIRE Book Awards strive to empower unique voices in literature.

Grand Prize and Internet Vote Campaign

Gold winners in each category will automatically be entered into the Internet Vote campaign, which begins on December 1, 2024. This campaign will determine the grand prize winner, allowing the public to engage and vote for their favorite works.

Please visit the FIRE Book Awards website for complete details, including submission guidelines, dates, and pricing (http://FIREBookAwards.com).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sandy Lawrence, Publicist

Admin@FIREbookawards.com

281-989-8892

Stay connected with the FIRE Book Awards for the latest updates and announcements.

• FIRE Book Awards

• Igniting the Future of Literature

• For further information and updates, visit http://FIREBookAwards.com.

