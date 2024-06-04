Addlly AI Joins AWS GenAI BuildPad 2024 Program

Addlly AI - The First Complete AI Playground Your Content Creation Needs Customizable AI Playground to Enhance and Simplify Your Content Creation Process Zero Prompting AI Tools - No Prompt Engineering Required.png

Addlly AI to Focus on Enhancing AI Model Training and Build Custom AI Playgrounds under the Program

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based generative AI company Addlly AI has been selected to join the prestigious GenAI BuildPad 2024 program. This initiative, a collaborative effort by AWS Startups, The Generative Beings (TGB), SUPA, and Axrail, is aimed at advancing generative AI solutions in Singapore.

The GenAI BuildPad 2024 program, running until June, aims to support startups in Singapore to refine their generative AI capabilities to create transformative products across various sectors, including data, SaaS, development tools, media, business processes, and enterprise solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to be part of the GenAI BuildPad 2024 cohort," shares Tina Chopra, CEO and Co-Founder of Addlly AI. "This opportunity will allow us to further refine our AI tools and contribute to shaping the future of generative AI. We look forward to leveraging the resources and expertise provided by AWS Startups, and the other organizing partners."

As part of the GenAI BuildPad 2024 program, Addlly AI will benefit from comprehensive technical deep dives provided by AWS, including hands-on training for deploying frameworks for large language model (LLM) use cases. Additionally, the Addlly team will have access to dedicated business and technical mentors from AWS and the extensive network through on-demand office hours, providing invaluable guidance and support.

Addlly AI will also receive essential resources to accelerate its innovation. These resources will be instrumental in refining their language and image models, ensuring they achieve the highest standards of performance and accuracy. This opportunity aligns perfectly with the company’s vision of providing a custom-built AI playground for enterprises, enabling Addlly to deliver cutting-edge, tailored AI solutions that meet the growing demands of the market.

Addlly AI will also have the opportunity to connect with experts, investors, and enterprise leaders, gaining valuable insights to craft effective Go-To-Market strategies. The program culminates in a demo day, where Addlly AI will be showcasing its AI playground for large enterprises.

About Addlly AI: Addlly AI is a marketing workflow platform that uses Gen AI to create end-to-end content in a zero-prompt environment, serving as an AI Playground for content creation needs. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI helps businesses generate targeted marketing content that is fact-checked, on-brand, and SEO-optimized. We offer a suite of AI tools, including the 1-Click Blog Writer, SEO Blog Copilot, Social Media Post Generator, Newsletter Builder, Press Release Quick Draft, Ecommerce EDM, Topic Suggestions, PDF-to-Article, E-Commerce Blog, and more. Our commitment to innovation and quality was recognized with a Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024.

For more information on Addlly AI and its innovative solutions, visit https://addlly.ai/.

Media Contact: Ronie Ganguly, Co-founder Addlly AI

Phone: +65 9152 8252

Email: hello@addlly.ai

Company Address: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623