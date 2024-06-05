“Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Honganji Temple” was a great success

Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Hongwanji Opening Reception Many people came to see the projection mapping. The history of Tsukiji was introduced in a narration along with the projection of historical maki-e. “Future Tsukiji” drawn by children of Tsukiji Kyobashi Elementary School is also projected.

12060 people participated in the one-night-only light and image festival.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Chuo City “Cultural Program” Support Committee (Representative: Masao Yoshida) and Princess Tiara Inc. held “Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Honganji Temple” on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The historical picture scroll of the foreign settlement that existed in Tsukiji from the Edo period to the Meiji period was fantastically projected onto the historical building Tsukiji Honganji with light. This projection mapping event was attended by 12060 people as an educational content to experience the charm of the area.

Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Hongwanji Digest video is on the official website

http://tsukiji-event.com/

Opening Reception

A reception was held to celebrate the opening of the exhibition.

The following people attended the reception, gave their greetings, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

Attendees (In no particular order)

Mr. Taito Yamamoto, Mayor of Chuo City in Tokyo

Mr. Vítor Sereno, Ambassador of Portugal in Japan

Mr. Eduardo Tempone, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic in Japan

Ms. Asuka Irie, Copper plate artist

Mr. Makoto Hosoda, Chairman, Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chuo Branch

Mr. Tomohiro Kimura, Deputy Chief Priest, Tsukiji Honganji Temple

Mr. Nobuo Yoshida, Chairman, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Chuo Ward “Cultural Program” Support Committee

Projection mapping projection / 3 times

Many people came to see the projection mapping.

The history of Tsukiji was introduced in a narration along with the projection of historical maki-e.

“Future Tsukiji” drawn by children of Tsukiji Kyobashi Elementary School is also projected.

A family in their 40s who participated with their parents and children enthusiastically commented, “I was able to learn about the history of the Tsukiji area,” and “It was a wonderful experience that will remain in our memories as parents and children.

Events in the field

［Osake to Marche]

20 long-established restaurants, liquor stores and kitchen cars from the local Ningyocho and Nihonbashi areas were all present.

［Charity Corner］

Ten stores were set up with the cooperation of companies and organizations that came to support the Noto Peninsula earthquake recovery efforts, as well as three embassies.

［Stage]

Argentine tango and the idol group “BLACK→WHITE,” who debuted on this day, were very popular on the stage.

［Workshop］

Learning from the Music of Kosaku Yamada, a Composer who Lived in the Tsukiji Foreign Settlement, How “Sound” is Transmitted

110 parents and children participated.

Outline of the event

Event Name: Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Honganji Temple

The Modern Era of Japan with the Tsukiji Foreign Settlement: A Historical Journey through Ukiyoe, Nishiki-e and Documentary Images

Date and time: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 12:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Tsukiji Honganji Temple 3-15-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Vestibule, Dendocho Kaikan (Second Mission Hall) adjacent to the main hall, and related facilities

Admission: Free (some sponsored seats available)

Projection Mapping in Tsukiji Honganji Temple Official Website

http://tsukiji-event.com/

Hosted by: Tokyo Chuo City “Cultural Program” Support Committee

Supported by: Chuo Ward, Tokyo; Board of Education, Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Supervisor:Princess Tiara Co.

Co-organizers: Eizou Center, Inc. Art Brain Company, Inc. Brain Trust from The Sun, Tomei Diamond Inc.、G+Flower、Park Homes Co.

Cooperation: Tsukiji Honganji Temple, Tomin Juku, Chuo City Tourism Association, NPO Tsukiji Settlement Study Group, Mizuno Printing Museum、David J.PRODUCTION、

NIPPON COLUMBIA CO., LTD. Waku Waku Works, Inc.、Nagai Sake Inc.、Moms' Support Community Himemama、General Incorporated Association for the Promotion of Integration of Culture, Arts and Sports (CSSP)

This project is being implemented with a “Projection Mapping Support Project Grant” from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

