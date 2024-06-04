Chavez Carving Now Offering Custom Stump Carvings in Washington and Idaho

Chavez Carving logo Aaron Chavez

Family-owned and Native American business carves tree stumps into eagles, owls, bears, Big Foot, and other creatures

Our Mission is to provide affordable, high-quality carving services that exceed our customer's expectations.” — Aaron Chavez

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chavez Carving – 3C Construction (Chavez Carving) today announced the expansion of its chainsaw tree carving services to include western Idaho in addition to the Spokane, Washington region. Chavez Carving is now offering custom carvings to its customers, allowing them to choose what type of animal or creature is created. Chavez Carving is a family-owned and Native-American business that is well known in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) region for its unique animal carvings created from tree stumps. The creations include bears, owls, eagles, Big Foot, alligators, and more. The father and son service is owned by Aaron Chavez, who works closely with son, Bing Chavez, an Assiniboine Sioux tribal member. In addition to on-site carving sessions and local sales, Chavez Carving also ships its finished carvings across the United States.

“We’re truly thrilled to be able to create these carvings and share them with the community,” said Aaron Chavez, CEO and Owner, Chavez Carving – 3C Construction. “Our Mission is to provide affordable, high-quality carving services that exceed our customer's expectations.”

Aaron Chavez is a school superintendent with more than 20 years of experience in education and has been interested in carving since his childhood. Chavez became more serious about carving during the pandemic and ramped up his offerings as a full-fledged business. Chavez and his son travel across the PNW to create their stump carvings for clients. During his time as a principal at an alternative school, Chavez would offer his carvings as giveaway prizes to foster engagement among students and staff. The project encouraged discussion about life outside of school, vocational opportunities, coping skills, and the ability to find balance between the body, mind, and spirit.

In addition to tree stump carvings, Chavez Carving also offers concrete and carpentry services in the PNW region. Chavez specializes in stained concrete, hearths, foundations, sealing concrete, stairs, walkways, driveways, patio additions and extensions, shop floors, shed pads, and hot tub pads.

Chavez gives back to the community by hosting a chainsaw carving camp where he teaches students how to carve wood using a chainsaw. The two-day course highlights basic carving techniques and is offered as a camp.

Chavez Carving carvings are available in its online shop with creations starting at $149 for a baby owl and as high as $1,000 or more, for a custom requested carving. In addition to the small owl, Chavez Carving offers small owls, barn owls, an owl family, eagle totems, raven totems, and raccoons.

Aaron Chavez can be made available for in-person interviews with television news media in the Spokane, WA area and for select phone and Zoom-based interviews with news outlets nationwide.

For more information on available carvings, visit https://chavezcarving.com/.

ABOUT CHAVEZ CARVING – 3C CONSTRUCTION: Chavez Carving – 3C Construction is a family-owned business based in Spokane, Washington. Owned by Aaron Chavez, the business specializes in unique tree stump carvings of animals and concrete work. Chavez works with his son, Bing Chavez, an Assiniboine Sioux tribal member. The carvings are sold online and can be shipped across the United States.