Prominent Sustainability Announces Support for Net Zero Energy Kick Start Program by EPC Blockchain

CHERAS, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Sustainability Sdn Bhd is an energy audit, green technology system, GHG advisory, carbon advisory and training provider announced today its support for the Net Zero Energy Kick Start program by EPC Blockchain, a blockchain-based digital platform that enables measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of energy savings and carbon emissions reductions for businesses.

The Net Zero Energy Kick Start program is an initiative by EPC Blockchain and the Blockchain Energy Savings Consortium (BESC), which aims to help businesses achieve net zero energy status by 2030 through a measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) technology platform. The program also offers financial incentives and rewards for businesses that reduce their energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Net Zero Energy Kick Start program is supporting by Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), British Standard Institution (BSI) Services Malaysia and other service providers, which consists of members from various sectors and industries. These partners are from the government agencies and industry players; they provide the support and guidance to organizations for how to commit to credible climate targets and take meaningful action against these goals.

Mr KT Man, Managing Director of Prominent Sustainability Sdn Bhd, said: "By participating in the program, we will enable our clients to start with their net zero journey with energy savings/ emissions reductions projects through our innovative and cost-effective solutions integrated with the emissions measurement platform from BESC."

"EPC Blockchain is committed to supporting Malaysia's green transition and helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while saving costs and enhancing efficiency," said Mr. Tan Lim Soon Fu, Chief Technology Officer of EPC Blockchain. "Our Net Zero Energy Kick Start Program will provide businesses with the tools and expertise they need to embark on their net zero journey and contribute to the global climate goals."

About Prominent Sustainability Sdn Bhd

Prominent Sustainability Sdn Bhd is a business based in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, dedicated to promoting and implementing various sustainability initiatives to contribute to a more eco-friendly and environmentally conscious world, Prominent Sustainability is committed to building a sustainable future and offer innovative and impactful initiatives to empower clients with cutting-edge solutions and powerful insights to achieve the triple bottom line, which includes financial, social, and environmental performance measures. Prominent Sustainability with a team of experienced environmental consultants is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their energy consumption by a certain percentage and achieve specific sustainability certifications.

About EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd

EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd is a leading provider of blockchain-based energy savings solutions that enable businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while saving costs and enhancing efficiency. EPC Blockchain offers an innovative technology platform that leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to automate and secure energy data collection and verification. EPC Blockchain also operates the Open Green Fund (OGF), a decentralized green financing mechanism that connects energy savers with investors. EPC Blockchain is part of the first Blockchain Energy Savings Consortium (BESC) in Malaysia, which aims to promote green transformation through blockchain technology.