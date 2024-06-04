ASU mathematician receives prestigious teaching award

Arizona State University Assistant Professor of mathematics Malena Español has received the 2024 Deborah and Franklin Tepper Haimo Award for Distinguished Teaching of Mathematics.

Given by the Mathematical Association of America, or MAA, the award honors professors who have been widely recognized as extraordinarily successful and whose teaching effectiveness has been shown to have had influence beyond their own institutions.

Español will be honored with the award at the 2024 MAA MathFest in Indianapolis August 7–10. She is the first recipient from ASU since the award's inception in 1991.

“This award is a testament to Dr. Español’s dedication, excellence and the significant impact she has on our community. Her commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching learning environment is truly inspiring, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her as a part of our school,” said Donatella Danielli, Foundation Professor and director of ASU's School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences.

Español joined ASU in 2019, working in the areas of computational and applied mathematics, and in particular in numerical analysis and numerical linear algebra. Her research consists of designing and analyzing numerical methods for problems arising in solid mechanics, materials science and image processing.

In honoring Español, MAA noted her distinguished experience as a scholar-teacher at various institutions in both the U.S. and Argentina, which has made a lasting impression on her students and the mathematical community.

Español is committed to removing the barriers for participation for all students, especially for women and members of systemically underserved groups. She encourages students to join ASU’s chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics, and helped the chapter organize a trip to the first-ever Arizona Women’s Symposium in Mathematics in Prescott, Arizona.

She creates an immersive and interactive learning atmosphere that fosters intellectual growth through mastery grading, group work, engaging discussions on real-life applications and final research projects. By contextualizing mathematical principles within the framework of real-world problems, she inspires her students to recognize their studies' tangible impact.

Outside of ASU, Español is active in promoting mathematics to a wide variety of audiences. Examples include: “Re-Imaging the World Through Linear Algebra,” a mini-course given to undergraduate students from the Americas for Mathematics Sin Fronteras; "The Matrix Revolution: Data, Images, and Beyond" talk at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) in New York City; interviews for the American Mathematical Society’s "Mathematical Moments"; and "Meet a Mathematician," where she shared her passion for mathematics and her story as a first-generation college student.

Español has also been successful in mentoring students, including high school students, master's degree students, applied math PhD students and postdoctoral scholars.

In response to receiving the recognition, Español expressed her gratitude and motivation.

"I am so honored to receive this award. As an applied mathematician, it inspires me to continue using math to solve real-life problems and shape curious minds," she said.

Her dedication to advancing mathematics education and supporting student success has made her a respected and influential figure in the field. She was also honored in 2022 as the Karen EDGE Fellow.